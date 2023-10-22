NFL Week 7 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

1 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

Sure, Cooper Kupp has only scored one touchdown so far this season...but he's only played two games, after missing four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Once he returned, Kupp wasted no time reminding everyone why he's Matthew Stafford's favorite target. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Kupp led the team in all receiving categories with seven receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kupp may see an even higher target share than his current healthy percentage (34.4, per FantasyPros). Last week against the Cardinals, the Rams lost running back Kyren Williams, who was putting together a nice season, and backup Ronnie Rivers to injuries.

Head coach Sean McVay tends to get pass-happy anyway (the Rams have the fifth-highest passing play percentage in the league, at 61.36), and with unknown quantities in the backfield, Stafford will be looking to Kupp and the pass-catchers to keep the ball moving, not to mention in the red zone.