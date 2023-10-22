Michigan State Apologizes for Hitler Image on Video Board Before Michigan Game

Michigan State Apologizes for Hitler Image on Video Board Before Michigan GameOctober 22, 2023
Michigan State has apologized after receiving backlash for displaying an image of Adolf Hitler on its video board during a pregame segment ahead of Saturday's matchup against Michigan at Spartan Stadium.
"MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight's football game," MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement, per Madeline Kenney of The Detroit News. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values."
The image of the German dictator was displayed on the video board following a prompt asking where he was born. A third-party contractor runs the trivia segment prior to kick off, and the university will now sever ties with that contractor.
Larson added that MSU "will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video board content in the future."
Front Office Sports @FOS
Michigan State has issued an apology after asking a trivia question about Hitler's birth country at its game tonight:<br><br>"MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures" <a href="https://t.co/JYUJfYoM0U">pic.twitter.com/JYUJfYoM0U</a>
Michigan routed Michigan State 49-0 on Saturday to improve to 8-0 on the season. The Spartans dropped to 2-5 with the loss.