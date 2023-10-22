Michigan State Apologizes for Hitler Image on Video Board Before Michigan Game

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan State has apologized after receiving backlash for displaying an image of Adolf Hitler on its video board during a pregame segment ahead of Saturday's matchup against Michigan at Spartan Stadium.

"MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight's football game," MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement, per Madeline Kenney of The Detroit News. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values."

The image of the German dictator was displayed on the video board following a prompt asking where he was born. A third-party contractor runs the trivia segment prior to kick off, and the university will now sever ties with that contractor.

Larson added that MSU "will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video board content in the future."