NFL Rumors: Browns' Deshaun Watson Expected to Start vs. Colts amid Shoulder Injury

After missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks set to return to action Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts barring any setbacks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson, 28, hasn't played since the Browns' Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans after suffering some bruising around his rotator cuff and didn't want to return until he was sure he wouldn't negatively affect his squad.

The three-time Pro Bowler took first-team reps in Saturday's walkthrough, per Rapoport.

Watson suffered the injury in that game against the Titans on Sept. 24 on a designed running play. It was first thought to be short-term ailment but basically kept him out a month.

Cleveland went 1-1 in Watson's absence, albeit with some shoddy quarterback play. It came away with arguably the most impressive win of the season by any team when its defense completely shut down the San Francisco 49ers and their explosive offense last week.

The Browns managed to hold on for 19-17 victory in front a raucous home crowd, who know they'll always have a chance with their defensive unit.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker both played in Watson's place during his absence to varying levels of effectiveness.

Watson has been decent in his second season in Cleveland, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards to go along with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has another score on the ground.

He was particularly impressive against the Titans, completing 27 passes for 289 yards and two interceptions.