College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 8

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Thanks to USC and Caleb Williams losing for second successive Saturday, there's a new face emerging in the Heisman race. Sure, LSU may no longer be in the playoff race, but its quarterback, Jayden Daniels, definitely looks to be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels came into LSU's game against Army on Saturday night ranked third nationally in passing yards. Sitting behind Washington's Michael Penix, Jr. and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Daniels had 2,294 yards and 22 touchdowns in the air through seven games.

Although the Black Knights entered 2-4 on the year, its defense impressively ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per game. Daniels cut through this defense like Swiss cheese, throwing for 279 yards and three scores along with a rushing touchdown during LSU's 62-0 rout.

Daniels has the highest quarterback rating (197.74) in the country, too. No, I'm not saying that Washington's Penix Jr. can't win the award come December. But the Huskies still have to play USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State during the rest of the regular season.

That's all before a possible Pac-12 title game, which will be another big stage for Penix. With as deep a conference as the Pac-12 is this season, there's a lot more chances for him to stumble as the year progresses. Daniels, meanwhile, has to play Alabama, Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M to close out the season. There might be more of a chance for Daniels to put up even bigger numbers than Penix, just looking at who he has left to play.