NFL Week 7 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Yes, the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders will be starting backup quarterbacks in Tyson Bagent and Brian Hoyer, respectively, creating pessimism that this game could crack the 38-point over/under total.

Nine of the 12 games the Raiders and Bears have played have finished with more than 38 total points. The Bears have allowed the fourth-most points per game in the league, and the Raiders haven't done particularly well on that end either (14th-most PPG).

It's also fair to wonder if either team is going to have much of a dropoff at quarterback.

Raiders starter Jimmy Garoppolo is 23rd in quarterback rating and 21st in passing yards per game. He's thrown an NFL-high eight interceptions to seven touchdowns. He's also struggled to form a connection with Davante Adams of late (six catches, 74 yards last two weeks).

Bears signal-caller Justin Fields had two great games in Week 4 and 5 but has otherwise struggled mightily. He notably started the season completing just 58 percent of his passes for three touchdowns (four interceptions) and 5.98 yards per attempt through three games.

Both teams also have great talent on the offensive side of the ball.

The Raiders sport 2022 leading rusher Josh Jacobs, the aforementioned Adams (43 touchdowns the last three years) and rookie tight end Michael Mayer, who could be on the verge of a breakout after finally getting some targets and playing time (team-leading 75 yards last week).

The Bears have one great superstar in wide receiver D.J. Moore, who has 32 catches, 582 yards and five touchdowns this year despite an inconsistent offense that's bottom four in scoring. It's not impossible to see him torch Las Vegas on Sunday.