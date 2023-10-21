X

    Report: Cardinals' Budda Baker to Return from Hamstring Injury amid Trade Rumors

    Erin WalshOctober 21, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Budda Baker is officially back.

    The Arizona Cardinals safety has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after recovering from a hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

