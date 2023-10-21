Report: Cardinals' Budda Baker to Return from Hamstring Injury amid Trade Rumors

Report: Cardinals' Budda Baker to Return from Hamstring Injury amid Trade RumorsOctober 21, 2023
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Budda Baker is officially back.
The Arizona Cardinals safety has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after recovering from a hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
