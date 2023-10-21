Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU Defense Delight Fans as PSU's Offense Stalls Out in Loss

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

On the strength of superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a dominant defensive effort, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes remained undefeated with a 20-12 win over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.

The Buckeyes were without two of their top weapons on offense in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson due to injury, but Harrison stepped up and made big play after big play in a key victory over a previously undefeated Big Ten rival.

In arguably his most impressive performance of the season based on the level of competition, Harrison went off for 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown, routinely fighting through contact to make huge catches, and essentially putting the game away with an 18-yard touchdown catch to extend the lead to 14 points with 4:07 remaining:

With both offenses largely struggling to move the ball and put points on the board, Harrison stood out as the biggest difference-maker, and both fans and analysts took notice on social media:

Ohio State was not as explosive as usual on offense aside from Harrison in the win. Quarterback Kyle McCord put up solid numbers with 286 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, although he was inconsistent, and the Buckeyes mustered just 79 yards on 41 carries on the ground.

That may have put OSU up against it under normal circumstances, but the Buckeyes' defense imposed its will to such a degree that PSU's offense looked lost for most of the day.

Ohio State held the Nittany Lions to just 240 total yards, and quarterback Drew Allar went just 18-of-42 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

PSU also failed to convert its first 15 third-down attempts on offense, and did not get a conversion until the closing seconds of the game.

Penn State still had hope in the fourth quarter when it trailed by just seven points, but with time getting short, head coach James Franklin decided to go for it on fourth-and-4 at their own 43 with 7:22 left.

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau came through with a clutch play, hitting Allar's arm and forcing the incompletion, which gave the Buckeyes the ball on downs and set up Harrison's touchdown:

As a result of OSU's defensive success against Penn State, there was a great deal of reaction regarding the Buckeyes defense and Nittany Lions offense on X, formerly known as Twitter:

With the win, the Buckeyes remained firmly in the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff mix, but a Nov. 25 road game against undefeated Michigan still looms.

Meanwhile, Penn State now has an uphill climb when it comes to playing for the Big Ten championships and reaching the CFP, as it is now behind both Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten East at 3-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall.