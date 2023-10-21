Terance Mann Won't Sign Clippers Contract Extension Before Season: 'Not Happening'

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Clippers wing Terance Mann told reporters he is not signing an extension with the team before their season starts.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Mann is in the first year of a two-season, $22 million extension signed in Oct. 2021. He is eligible for an extension up to three years and $54 million if he signs before Monday.

The 27-year-old Mann has played all four of his NBA seasons with the Clippers. Last year, he averaged 8.8 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.1 minutes over 81 games (36 starts).

Mann's name has been featured in James Harden trade rumors, with the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanting the ex-Florida State star in any deal. That appears to be a non-starter for the Clippers, though, as confirmed by Sam Amick of The Athletic on Thursday:

"Despite the Sixers indicating that they would accept an offer of a Clippers' unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swap, players to match the salaries and Mann, two people involved in the negotiations say Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank reiterated the team's stance that Mann would not be part of their offer."

The Clippers clearly value Mann's game, and head coach Ty Lue has already named him one of the team's five starters this year alongside Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ivica Zubac.

Lue cited his versatility as a reason for the move.

"We can start him on a point guard, where we can put him on Steph [Curry] and Dame [Lillard] and guys like that," Lue said Friday (h/t Youngmisuk). "Then we can play him on [bigger players such as Lauri Markkanen] if we have to, and just his versatility of being able to guard point guards as well as 2s, 3s and 4s I think makes the most sense right now."