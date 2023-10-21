Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Jets Making RB Available at Deadline amid Reduced Usage

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets appear ready to turn the page on the Dalvin Cook era leading up to the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the four-time Pro Bowler is available as his usage has declined over the course of the first six weeks of the season.

Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets in August after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. It seemed like a solid low-risk investment for the team. He was coming off four consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards.

It was also a good insurance policy in case Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL midway through his rookie season, needed time to work his way back up to full speed.

As Hall's workload has increased over the past six weeks, Cook has become the odd man out in New York's backfield. His usage has gone from 50 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 to 14 percent in Week 6.

Hall, on the other hand, has been on the field for more than 50 percent of the snaps in each of the past two weeks. He played a season-high 66 percent of snaps in a 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Carter has been used more than Cook in each of the past three games.

The Jets have relied on Hall as their go-to guy on offense. His 79 touches are 31 more than anyone else on the roster. He also leads the team with 539 yards from scrimmage.

There's no real reason for the Jets not to at least explore trade options for Cook based on where he appears to stand on their depth chart. It's unlikely they will get anything of real value back in return given his performance and contract status.