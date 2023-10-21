John Cena Posts Cryptic 'Wolf of Wall Street' Meme amid WWE Rumors on His Future

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Legendary 16-time world champion John Cena seemed to suggest Saturday that he may stick around longer than expected during his current WWE run.

Cena took to Instagram to post a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jordan Belfort, from the 2013 movie "The Wolf of Wall Street." The photo is from a popular scene in the film that features DiCaprio shouting, "I'm not leaving!"

While Cena has been busy with his burgeoning Hollywood acting career in recent years, he made his long-awaited return to WWE programming in September amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors' union strikes.

After returning, Cena served as the host of Payback, as well as the special guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz at that event. Then, Cena teamed with Knight in a winning effort against Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, the 46-year-old Cena cut a heartfelt promo in which he addressed retirement rumors and speculation, and acknowledged his recent lack of success in WWE.

Cena noted that it had been 2,002 days since his last televised singles win in WWE, but rather than using that as an excuse to walk away, he called out anyone from the locker room to step up to him.

Sikoa and Jimmy Uso showed up and seemed poised to brutally attack Cena, but Jey Uso showed up and evened the odds by taking out his twin brother, which allowed Cena to hit Sikoa with an Attitude Adjustment.

As of now, Cena is advertised through the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, and all signs point toward him potentially facing Solo in a singles match on that show.

Cena's future in WWE is blurry beyond that, but his Instagram post has already led to plenty of speculation that he intends to stick around past Crown Jewel.

While the writers strike is over, the actors strike is still in place, and if it continues, there is nothing stopping Cena from continuing with WWE.

After Fastlane, Cena acknowledged during a post-show press conference that he would have to leave WWE as soon as the actors strike ends, telling reporters:

"I've made it clear that you can't do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me. ...

"Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can't even talk about the project because of the strike, but we're in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don't control any of that. I'm crossing my fingers and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family."

Because of the volatility of a strike, Cena and WWE are likely to take things on a week-to-week and even day-to-day basis.

Given Cena's status as an all-time great, WWE will undoubtedly welcome him to stick around for as long as he is able, especially since he is able to help elevate younger talent.