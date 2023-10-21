X

NBA

    Spurs' Popovich on Hype Around Victor Wembanyama: 'I'm Not Worried About It Anymore'

    Adam WellsOctober 21, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich didn't need a lot of time with Victor Wembanyama to know the superstar rookie wouldn't be distracted by all of the hype around his arrival in the NBA.

    Popovich told reporters he "found out very early" during a discussion with Wembanyama that he knows how to handle the hype and he's "not worried about it anymore."

    As much hype as there was around Wembanyama leading up to the draft, it's only gotten more intense now that everyone has seen what he's capable of doing in an NBA setting.

    It's easy to dismiss what happens in preseason games as not being indicative of actual games. While that's certainly true to some extent, how are you supposed to defend a 7'4" player who can move like he does?

    In four preseason games, Wembanyama averaged 19.3 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 20.9 minutes per contest.

    Since trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in July 2018, the Spurs have been floundering. They made the playoffs in their first season without Leonard, but lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

    The Spurs have the fourth-worst record in the NBA since the start of the 2019-20 season. Landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft lottery provided the life raft San Antonio needed to become must-see television again.

    Wembanyama is definitely going to be under a microscope because of the pressure that comes with being the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James, but the initial returns look like he will do just fine.

    The Spurs will showcase Wembanyama for the first time in an official game on Wednesday when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the regular-season opener for both clubs.