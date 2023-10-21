Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

2 of 4

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are conceding only nine fantasy points a game to opposing running backs. That is second in the league to the Philadelphia Eagles and yet another indicator that the defensive unit is among the best in the sport.

It will not be easy for the AFC North team to halt the momentum of Colts running back Zack Moss, who averages 4.9 yards a carry and has scored four touchdowns in five starts. It will be even more difficult if the Colts dish out a heaping helping of Jonathan Taylor, who Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admits the team has planned for.

Still, Taylor has not played a full game yet and while Moss has been a hidden gem of sorts for an inconsistent Colts team, the Browns defense is as stingy as any in the league, something the seemingly unstoppable 49ers found out a week ago.