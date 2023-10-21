Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for SundayOctober 21, 2023
Week 7 in the NFL brings with it some quality match-ups for top stars at key positions in fantasy football while providing other difficult ones for consistent producers.
One such match-up is Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions. The opposite of that favorable showdown is a Keenan Allen vs. the Kansas City Chiefs match-up that is not particularly favorable to the Pro Bowler.
Dive deeper into each of those and two others with this Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for the week to come.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy faced the first real criticism of his young career a week ago following a loss to the Cleveland Browns in which he missed plays, threw a costly interception late, and completed just 44 percent of his passes.
While he was undeniably bad against a potent Browns defense, the idea that he has been exposed or is somehow not the player we thought he was just two weeks after dropping four touchdowns against the vaunted Cowboys is somewhat ridiculous.
Luckily, he gets a chance to prove whether the Cleveland game was an anomaly or the start of a concerning trend when he plays a Minnesota Vikings team that gives up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 23.5 per game.
Look for him to find Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle as frequently as he wants against a unit that has underwhelmed thus far in 2023. He is worth a start this week and should resume the near-flawless play that defined the beginning of his sophomore season.
Sit: Indianapolis Running Backs
The Cleveland Browns are conceding only nine fantasy points a game to opposing running backs. That is second in the league to the Philadelphia Eagles and yet another indicator that the defensive unit is among the best in the sport.
It will not be easy for the AFC North team to halt the momentum of Colts running back Zack Moss, who averages 4.9 yards a carry and has scored four touchdowns in five starts. It will be even more difficult if the Colts dish out a heaping helping of Jonathan Taylor, who Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admits the team has planned for.
Still, Taylor has not played a full game yet and while Moss has been a hidden gem of sorts for an inconsistent Colts team, the Browns defense is as stingy as any in the league, something the seemingly unstoppable 49ers found out a week ago.
The Colts might try, Moss or Taylor may break one, but expect the Browns to limit their production at the running back position and make any fantasy manager silly enough to start them pay for it.
Start: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
The Detroit Lions have been a strong defense in 2023 and are a big reason the team is 5-1 and playing like a postseason contender. If there is a weakness, it is against tight ends.
The team gives up the seventh most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, a not-so-great statistic with one of the best in the league standing across the field Sunday in Baltimore's Mark Andrews.
While the former Pro Bowler may not be compiling the huge numbers he did a few years back, but he has still hauled in 24 balls for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He is as reliable a play as any on the Ravens offense and against a team susceptible to his position, should be an obvious start for fantasy managers in Week 7.
Sit: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen may very well be the most underappreciated wide receiver in football but against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been deceptively good against opposing wide receivers, he is worth sitting this week if you have a better match-up to exploit elsewhere on your roster.
The Chiefs are the eighth-best defense against opposing wide receivers and are an even tougher match-up for quarterbacks so it stands to reason that Allen will struggle to produce in the same manner that fantasy managers have come to expect from him.
It will not be easy to leave Allen on the bench given his history as one of the better fantasy options in the league, but wins in Week 7 are as important as those at the end of the season and if that means letting him sit in favor of a second-tier wideout like Zay Flowers and winning your match-up, it is worth the risk.