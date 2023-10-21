Craig Kimbrel, Phillies Bullpen Leave Fans Furious As D-Backs Rally for Game 4 Win

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen blew a 5-2 seventh-inning lead en route to a 6-5 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday evening.

Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas delivered a game-tying, two-run blow in the bottom of the eighth before a Gabriel Moreno single scored Ketel Marte for the game-winner later in the frame.

Christian Walker's bases-loaded walk in the seventh previously slashed the Phillies' lead to 5-3.

This was a bullpen game for both the Phillies and the Diamondbacks, and Philadelphia had the upper hand through six-and-a-half innings thanks to a Kyle Schwarber solo home run, a Brandon Marsh double, an Alec Bohm single that scored two and a Trea Turner sacrifice fly from the fourth through seventh innings.

But Craig Kimbrel and the Phillies' pitching staff could not hang on.

Kimbrel began the eighth and immediately gave up a leadoff double to Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. After an Evan Longoria lineout, a pinch-hitting Thomas delivered an outside fastball into right field.

Despite those struggles, Kimbrel stayed in the game. He got Geraldo Perdomo to strike out, but a Marte single and a Corbin Carroll hit-by-pitch put runners on second and first. Jose Alvarado came on in relief of Kimbrel, but Moreno soon delivered the game-winner.

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald then shut the door with three strikeouts, including a game-closing whiff on Trea Turner with Kyle Schwarber on second base after a two-out double, to earn the save.

Simply put, Philadelphia clutched this game in its grasp but let it slip away.

The bullpen bent but didn't completely break in the seventh despite Gregory Soto and Orion Kerkering combining to give up a single and three walks, which only led to one run.

The cracks were showing at that point, though, and the floodgates opened in the eighth as Arizona chipped away at Kimbrel and took the lead for good.

This has been a rough two days for Kimbrel, who allowed four baserunners in the ninth inning capped by a game-winning Marte single to lose a 2-1 matchup to Arizona in Game 3. Now Game 4 sees Kimbrel as the losing pitcher once again.

This is ultimately a night where the Phillies' bullpen takes the hit for the loss, and fans and analysts alike pointed out the relief pitchers' struggles, specifically Kimbrel.