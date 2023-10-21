Rangers' Adolis Garcia Says HBP Not 'The Correct Way' for Astros to React to HR

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García took centerstage in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

In the sixth inning, he blasted a three-run home run to give Texas a 4-2 lead, and he orchestrated a legendary celebration in the process.

Two innings later, Astros reliever Bryan Abreu went up and in with a 99 mph fastball to Garcia, who didn't take kindly to the pitch whatsoever, eventually leading to a bench clearing and three ejections.

After the game, Garcia was asked if he thought the Abreu pitch was intentional, and he gave this response.

Based on his on-field reaction, Garcia certainly had a problem with the pitch, and rightfully so, because seeing a 99 mph fastball thrown near your head is probably horrifying.

Whether or not it was intentional is up for debate.

Yes, the two teams have a history, as evidenced by this bench-clearing incident earlier this year:

And yes, the Astros may have had a problem with the homer celebration.

At the same time, the Astros were down 4-2 with a runner on first and no one out in the bottom of the eighth inning in a critical playoff game. Intentionally hitting a batter only critically damages the team's season in that moment.

Regardless, Houston ended up winning 5-4 to lead the ALCS three games to two after a Jose Altuve homer.