Rangers' Adolis Garcia Says HBP Not 'The Correct Way' for Astros to React to HR

Rangers' Adolis Garcia Says HBP Not 'The Correct Way' for Astros to React to HROctober 21, 2023
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García took centerstage in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.
In the sixth inning, he blasted a three-run home run to give Texas a 4-2 lead, and he orchestrated a legendary celebration in the process.
Two innings later, Astros reliever Bryan Abreu went up and in with a 99 mph fastball to Garcia, who didn't take kindly to the pitch whatsoever, eventually leading to a bench clearing and three ejections.
After the game, Garcia was asked if he thought the Abreu pitch was intentional, and he gave this response.
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Rangers OF Adolis Garcia, asked if he thought he was intentionally hit for his HR celebration: "We're in the postseason, you know. It's the moment. You hit a ball like that, you're going to celebrate..If they're trying to react to that, I don't think that's the correct way.''
Based on his on-field reaction, Garcia certainly had a problem with the pitch, and rightfully so, because seeing a 99 mph fastball thrown near your head is probably horrifying.
Whether or not it was intentional is up for debate.
Yes, the two teams have a history, as evidenced by this bench-clearing incident earlier this year:
And yes, the Astros may have had a problem with the homer celebration.
At the same time, the Astros were down 4-2 with a runner on first and no one out in the bottom of the eighth inning in a critical playoff game. Intentionally hitting a batter only critically damages the team's season in that moment.
Regardless, Houston ended up winning 5-4 to lead the ALCS three games to two after a Jose Altuve homer.
Garcia, Abreu and Astros manager Dusty Baker (who took great exception to his pitcher's objection) were not there to see the end of it, but they'll all be back Sunday when Texas hosts Houston for Game 6.