Video: Phillies Kyle Schwarber Breaks Reggie Jackson's Postseason Lefty HR Record

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has set the record for most postseason home runs by a left-handed hitter (19) after his solo shot against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

Schwarber entered the evening tied with Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie "Mr. October" Jackson atop the list at 18 homers apiece, but his fourth-inning blast off Diamondbacks left-handed reliever Kyle Nelson puts him in the solo lead.

The home run, which went 408 feet, was Schwarber's fourth against Arizona this series alone. He hit a solo homer in Game 1 and added two more in Game 2, both of which ended with Philadelphia victories. The Game 4 homer cut Arizona's lead to 2-1.

Schwarber has been a postseason superstar in Philadelphia, hitting six home runs last year en route to guiding the Phils to the pennant.

He also smacked five homers for the 2015 Chicago Cubs during their playoff run.