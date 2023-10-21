21 Predictions for LeBron James' 21st NBA Season

Last season, James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his 19th All-Star game selection. This season, his 20th will finally place James by himself as the NBA record-holder.

James has been chosen as an All-Star every single season since 2004-05, his second in the NBA. Even if he misses some time or his stats are down a bit this year given the amount of talent around him, it's important to remember that fan votes count for 50 percent (along with 25 percent from players and 25 percent from media).