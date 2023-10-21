NBA

    21 Predictions for LeBron James' 21st NBA Season

    Bleacher Report NBA StaffOctober 21, 2023

    0 of 21

      PALM SPRINGS, CA - OCTOBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 19, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

      LeBron James is about to tip off his 21st NBA season. That, in itself, is pretty absurd. He'll be just the seventh player in league history to log a minute in a 21st year.

      But LeBron hasn't merely survived to this point.

      He just averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in a 16-game playoff run that ended in the Western Conference Finals.

      He's proven that he has more to give, and Bleacher Report's NBA staff is here to tell you what that is with the predictions below.

    No. 1: This Will Be His 21st '20-5-5' Season

    1 of 21

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs a rebound against Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      LeBron has already annihilated countless NBA standards. He's done (and is still doing) things we previously couldn't have imagined.

      For example, he has at least 500-plus minutes and averages of at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in each of his 20 campaigns.

      Needless to say, that's the record. What's incredible is that Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson are tied for the second most 20-5-5 seasons with... 10.

      And in 2023-24, LeBron's tally will move to 21.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 2: Become Second 39-year-old to Score 50 in a Game

    2 of 21

      LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 13, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

      LeBron will turn 39 in December. That means he'll have about four months of regular-season action as a 39-year-old this season. And right now, Jamal Crawford is the only 39-year-old in league history with a 50-point game, having dropped 51 on the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, 2019.

      Last season, LeBron's game-high was 48, but he'll get back to the half-century mark in 2023-24. And he'll do it post-birthday.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 3: career-low in Minutes per Game

    3 of 21

      Los Angeles, California April 11, 2023-Lakers LeBron James sits on the bench against the Timberwolves during a play-in game four the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com arena Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
      Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

      Credit to the Lakers' depth, but James will play a career-low in minutes this season.

      L.A. had a strong summer, continuing a trend dating back to before the 2022-23 trade deadline. The Lakers have enough offensive and defensive firepower to let James pace himself.

      Last year, he averaged 35.5 minutes a night (55 games), but he'll dip to as low as 31 or 32, below his career-low in 2020-21 (33.4).

      Eric Pincus

    No. 4: Averages 25+ Points per Game, Again

    4 of 21

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 31: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball as Taurean Prince #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in the second quarter of the game at Target Center on March 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      While James won't have to average the combined 29.6 points per game he put up the past two years for the Lakers to win, don't expect the NBA's all-time leading scorer to stop putting the ball in the basket, either.

      The 25-point-per game line seems to be important to James, as he's gone the last 19 years crossing this plateau. While he's come close to going under a few times (25.3 points per game or lower in four of the last nine years), James hasn't averaged less than 25 a night since his rookie season.

      Don't expect this streak to end now.

      Greg Swartz

    No. 5: Lowest Assist Average Since Rookie Year

    5 of 21

      NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on January 31, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      LeBron has more than defied Father Time for several years now, but there has to be at least some level of decline at some point. And in 2023-24, his assist average will be one of the areas of decline (even if it's subtle).

      He hasn't been below six dimes a game since his rookie campaign (when he was at 5.9), but his average over the last two years is 6.5. And his willingness to defer to Austin Reaves during L.A.'s most recent postseason run suggests others may get more playmaking opportunities this season.

      —Andy Bailey

    No. 6: Bounce-Back Year from 3 (but Closer to Career-average of 34.5%)

    6 of 21

      LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before Game Three of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

      James shot his worst percentage from three-point range as a Los Angeles Laker last season (31.2 percent). Whether age or injury (foot issues), look for that issue to resolve some with a bounce-back year from deep.

      James will shoot closer to his career average of 34.5 percent (good but not great). Remember, last year wasn't his worst—James shot 30.8 percent through the 2015-16 season and then jumped to 36.3 the following year.

      Eric Pincus

    No. 7: Threaten Career-High 3PA

    7 of 21

      DENVER, CO - MAY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the game during round 3 game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 16, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      LeBron's athleticism doesn't look like it's going to abandon him entirely, but the natural tells it has to slip a little bit, at some point, maybe (right?).

      As he approaches 40, those slips are probably going to become more pronounced, and that could mean more reliance on his jumper.

      He probably won't quite get to his career high of 8.0 attempts per game, but exceeding last season's 6.9 is in play.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 8: Puts Pressure on Front Office at the Deadline

    8 of 21

      LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 1: LeBron James and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers during practice and media availability as part of the 2020 NBA Finals on October 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      It's not unusual for James to voice his opinion at the trade deadline, a now time-honored tradition that's happened over and over again.

      Don't expect this season to be any different.

      James is fully aware of the Lakers' trade assets, a collection that includes either using the 2029 or 2030 first-round pick along with young guards like Max Christie and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino. New contracts for players like D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt could be used to help piece together a trade package as well.

      If the Lakers aren't playing up to expectations come February (or even if they are) expect there to be some healthy pressure applied to the front office by James as he chases a fifth championship.

      Greg Swartz

    No. 9: Play More Than 60 Games

    9 of 21

      EL SEGUNDO, CA - OCTOBER 5: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media during practice on October 5, 2023 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

      Fewer minutes per game will help James pace himself more successfully through the season.

      James has averaged 55.6 games a year through five seasons with the Lakers (the 2020-21 campaign was only 72), but he'll reach 60 this year. Some of that will be the team adjusting to the NBA's new resting policy—but the better team around him will help keep James healthier through 2023-24.

      Eric Pincus

    No. 10: Most Points in a 21st Season

    10 of 21

      TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a free throw during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
      Cole Burston/Getty Images

      This one's pretty straightforward. Vince Carter has the record for points in a 21st season with 562. Barring injury, LeBron will smash that.

      He totaled 1,590 last season.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 11: Most Rebounds in a 21st Season

    11 of 21

      BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 7: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers rebounds the ball against the Boston Celtics on February 7, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

      This doesn't require much more explanation than the 21st-season points record.

      Carter totaled an all-time-high 194 boards in his 21st campaign. The 457 LeBron grabbed last season suggest he'll cruise past that.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 12: Most Assists in a 21st Season

    12 of 21

      LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 9: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

      You knew this was coming.

      Once again, Carter is the current record holder here at just 87. LeBron had 375 dimes last season.

      This record's going down too.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 13: Becomes 2nd All Time for 10-Assist Games After Turning 39

    13 of 21

      SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
      Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      John Stockton has plenty of bonkers marks when it comes to assists. One is that he had 50 games with at least 10 assists after turning 39. Steve Nash is second on that list with a whopping four such games.

      LeBron will put five 10-assist games together after his December birthday and move into second place on this hyper-specific list.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 14: Become Top 10 In Playoff Blocks

    14 of 21

      Los Angeles, CA, Monday, May 8, 2023 - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) blocks the shot of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
      Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

      James already holds the NBA record for most playoff games, points and steals (along with a second-place ranking in assists and fourth in rebounds). This year he could crack the top-10 in another major category: blocks.

      While the playoff block leaders are headlined by legendary big men like Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwan, James can become just the second non-big man (Julius Erving) to crack the top-10.

      Currently 11th overall with 270 career playoff rejections, James needs just 12 total blocks to pass Kevin McHale to jump to 10th. Given his current postseason average of 1.0 per game, look for James to join this club in the second round of the playoffs.

      Greg Swartz

    No. 15: First NBA Player to 40k Points

    15 of 21

      LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: LeBron James celebrates after a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38388 points during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. *Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
      Wally Skalij

      James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer last season. Now, he needs to make sure his record is forever safe.

      His 38,652 career regular season points are just 54 games away (at an average of 25 points per game) from hitting 40,000. James has averaged 55.6 games per season since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19, which means it may take him until the end of the regular season to reach this milestone.

      Considering that only 54 players in history have reached 20,000 career points and just eight have scored 30,000 or more, James reaching 40,000 may truly be an unbreakable amount.

      Greg Swartz

    No. 16: Lakers Finish Top 4 in the West

    16 of 21

      PALM SPRINGS, CA - OCTOBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is introduced before the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 19, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Lakers spent much of last season simply surviving the misfit of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis. From just about the moment he was acquired, it was clear those three just weren't going to jell, but the front office wasn't able to move him till last season's trade deadline.

      The current supporting cast fits LeBron, AD and their skills better. And it's more equipped to handle any absences from LeBron. Even in a packed Western Conference, it's good enough to earn home-court advantage in the first round.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 17: Become a Regular at USC Games

    17 of 21

      PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: LeBron James talks with Bronny James #6 of Team USA during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

      James is no stranger as a sideline guest to support family and friends, going all the way back to his days of attending University of Akron basketball games to cheer on high school teammates Romeo Travis and Dru Joyce III.

      With his oldest son Bronny now a freshman at USC and planning to play this season following a summer hospitalization for cardiac arrest, expect James to be on the sidelines supporting the Trojans on a regular basis, especially since Cypto.com arena and the Galen Center are only about two miles apart.

      Greg Swartz

    No. 18: Pass Reggie Miller for Total Threes (Regular and Postseason)

    18 of 21

      Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers jumps in the air after making the winning basket in the last few seconds 25 May during the second half of game four of their NBA Eastern Conference finals game at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, IN. The Pacers won the game 96-94 to tie the series at two games apiece. AFP PHOTO/John RUTHROFF (Photo by JOHN RUTHROFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty Images)
      Photo credit should read JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty Images

      There are plenty of categories in which LeBron is already the all-time leader (regardless of age), but there are rungs yet to be climbed on a few ladders.

      One is the career leaderboard for total threes made in the regular and postseason. He's currently fifth there and 159 behind legendary outside shooter Reggie Miller.

      Over the last three years (playoffs included), he's made 144 per campaign. In 2023-24, he'll get to at least 160.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 19: Pass Magic Johnson for Total Assists (Regular and Postseason)

    19 of 21

      LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7: Magic Johnson poses for a photo with LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after becoming the NBA All Time Leading Scorer during game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

      There won't be nearly as much suspense for LeBron passing his next mark on the all-time assist leaderboard.

      He's just 44 behind Magic Johnson. Even if his assist average drops to 5.0, he'd pass Magic and move into fourth all time in his first nine appearances.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 20: 20th All-NBA Selection

    20 of 21

      LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 9: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

      As is the case with 20-5-5 seasons, LeBron already has this record and a pretty hefty buffer zone between himself and second place.

      His 19 All-NBA selections ranks first all time, and Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are all four behind.

      If the earlier prediction that puts L.A. in the top four proves true, you can bet LeBron had a lot to do with it. That, another 20-5-5 campaign and the name recognition of arguably the best player of all time will be enough to get him his 20th All-NBA nod.

      Andy Bailey

    No. 21: Make 20th All-Star Game, Passing Kareem

    21 of 21

      LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a photo with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking his all time scoring record of 38,387 points during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

      Last season, James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his 19th All-Star game selection. This season, his 20th will finally place James by himself as the NBA record-holder.

      James has been chosen as an All-Star every single season since 2004-05, his second in the NBA. Even if he misses some time or his stats are down a bit this year given the amount of talent around him, it's important to remember that fan votes count for 50 percent (along with 25 percent from players and 25 percent from media).

      Expect James to once again be voted in, joining a group that includes Michael Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki (commissioner selection) as the only players in history to make an All-Star game at age 39 or older.

      Greg Swartz

