Mavericks' Luka Dončić Has No Timetable For Return from Calf Injury, Jason Kidd Says

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

There's a bit of concern surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' upcoming campaign after coach Jason Kidd announced Friday that superstar Luka Dončić has no timetable for a return from a calf injury.

Dončić, 24. was already ruled out for the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night and is still being evaluated to determine the extent of the ailment.

The four-time All-Star suffered the injury back on Oct. 9 during the Mavs' practice in Madrid, resulting in him playing just five minutes against his former team Real Madrid the following day.

After first suffering the injury Dončić described it as "nothing serious" during his postgame media availability in Madrid. Now, it's potentially threatening his availability in Dallas' season-opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Dončić underwent an MRI after the Mavericks returned from a 12-day overseas trip that included two losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

It'd be an extremely tough blow if the four-time All-NBA First-Team selection would miss out given what he's shown in the preseason and FIBA World Cup.

Leading Slovenia to an appearance in the quarterfinals, Dončić averaged a tournament-high 27 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He was clearly the best player in the tournament.

Having an in-shape and healthy Dončić for the beginning of the year would have been the perfect start to the second season of his partnership with Kyrie Irving. Dončić typically takes a bit to really get going.

As for Irving, who missed the last two games of the Mavs' trip because of left groin soreness, was a full participant in practice earlier this week.