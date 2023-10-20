WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 20October 20, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 20
Logan Paul returned to WWE Friday night on SmackDown and went face-to-face with United States Champion Rey Mysterio, his focus on winning his first championship in a professional wrestling ring.
What did the social media megastar have to say to the Hall of Famer when they met inside the squared circle?
Find out with this recap of an October 20 broadcast that also featured Iyo Sky defending her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and the latest in LA Knight's journey to Crown Jewel.
Match Card
- An appearance from John Cena
- WWE Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky (c)
- Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford
- United States champion Rey Mysterio face-to-face with Logan Paul
Announced in advance of Friday's show were:
LA Knight and Paul Heyman Start SmackDown
- "If you're a fan of LA Knight like I am, you must watch Crown Jewel on November 4 because it's the last time you're ever going to see LA Knight in the middle of the ring," Heyman promised.
- The pop for Knight, the way he stomps to the ring, and the command he has over any segment he is in at this point are the elements of a top Superstar in WWE. He is the babyface on SmackDown right now.
- "I'll pull a Michael Myers on ya. I'll keep coming back. I can't stop, won't stop," Knight vowed, suggesting Reigns stop issuing warning shots.
Paul Heyman kicked off the night's broadcast, issuing idle threats to LA Knight ahead of the Crown Jewel main event, announced earlier this afternoon to be LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship.
The Megastar hit the ring and issued a warning of his own, telling Heyman that he and The Tribal Chief best not miss if they decide to take a shot at him.
It was a simple promo segment but one that further solidified Knight as the top babyface on the show but more importantly, someone growing into that role with every passing week. He held his own here, captivating the fans. He controlled their reactions, generated the reaction he was looking for, and helped sell a main event against The Head of the Table that was already hotly anticipated.
A great way to start the show and further evidence that Knight was made for this spot.
Grade
A
Top Moments and Takeaways