WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 20

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman kicked off the night's broadcast, issuing idle threats to LA Knight ahead of the Crown Jewel main event, announced earlier this afternoon to be LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship.

The Megastar hit the ring and issued a warning of his own, telling Heyman that he and The Tribal Chief best not miss if they decide to take a shot at him.

It was a simple promo segment but one that further solidified Knight as the top babyface on the show but more importantly, someone growing into that role with every passing week. He held his own here, captivating the fans. He controlled their reactions, generated the reaction he was looking for, and helped sell a main event against The Head of the Table that was already hotly anticipated.

A great way to start the show and further evidence that Knight was made for this spot.

Grade

A

Top Moments and Takeaways