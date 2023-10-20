Eric Gordon: Warriors, Bucks, Rockets Were FA Possibilities Before Suns Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Eric Gordon revealed that he received interest from several NBA teams in free agency before he signed with the Phoenix Suns on a two-year, $6.5 million deal (via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda).

"Yeah. Houston and the Warriors were definitely an option. Milwaukee was definitely an option," Gordon said. "But I felt Phoenix was onto something special. It was a tough decision, but I really think we have everything going on here from ownership, to coaches and to players. It's hard to beat."

The Rockets had the most cap space of any team entering this past summer's free agency period, so it makes sense that general manager Rafael Stone would want to bring back the 34-year-old veteran to Houston in a mentor role after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers before last season's trade deadline.

The Warriors and Bucks are both expected to compete for a championship, which attracted them to the shooting guard with 60 games of playoff experience.

Gordon's long-range shooting prowess and tertiary ball-handling abilities would have made him a seamless fit alongside superstars such as Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, he eventually signed with the Suns. Phoenix also has their sights set on winning the NBA Finals this season, hoping that their trio of stars can achieve that goal. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal should all benefit from playing next to the former Sixth Man of the Year winner.

"I really feel like we're onto something special in Phoenix. I don't look at this as a short-term thing," Gordon said, per Medina. "I really think we have a really good shot this season [at winning the NBA title] and for years to come. With me being here, I felt like we would be pretty good because I think I would fit in and gel with these guys really well."