Tyler Herro on Damian Lillard, Heat Trade Rumors: 'I Damn Near Had My S--t Packed Up'

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro was nearly convinced that he was going to be dealt in a package for Damian Lillard over the summer, according to Wes Goldberg of The Ringer.

"I thought I was out of here," Herro said. "I damn near had my s--t packed up."

After Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason, the Heat engaged with Portland regarding a potential deal. The seven-time All-Star ultimately ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks, however.

As Miami attempts to court a star to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Herro's name has been in and out of trade rumors for months. After averaging 20.1 points and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from three, the 23-year-old has been seen as a potential centerpiece of any blockbuster trade return.

Herro couldn't help but notice the constant debate regarding his worth as a player in terms of trade value.

"I think my name just gives people something to talk about every summer," he said (via Goldberg). "The goalpost always moves with me. At first, they said I wouldn't be a 20-point scorer, then I'm a 20-point scorer. I don't know what the hell they say now, but I'm sure there's something."

Now entering his fifth season in the NBA, Herro is still on the team's roster and will look to help the Heat attempt another long run in the playoffs. He suffered a season-ending broken right hand in the opening game of the Miami's first round series against the Bucks last postseason.

While the possibility of Herro becoming upset with his own front office for attempting to trade him was a concern, the shooting guard's reaction when he learned that he'd be staying with the Heat was the exact opposite.