Roman Reigns Beats LA Knight, Retains WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In a scene that has become all too familiar to fans, a challenger simply couldn't overcome both Reigns and The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso provided enough of a diversion to Knight, who was eventually on the receiving end of a Spear from The Tribal Chief.

While Reigns was taking some time off from WWE programming amid his incredible 1,100-plus-day title run, Knight got involved with The Bloodline and put himself on The Tribal Chief's radar.

John Cena had been scheduled to team with AJ Styles against Bloodline members Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane, but the Bloodline members attacked The Phenomenal One and left Cena without a partner.

Just when Cena was about to agree to facing the heel pair in a handicap match, Knight arrived and signed the contract to team with the 16-time world champion.

Knight and Cena had their differences previously, as The Megastar didn't like how the veteran officiated his match against The Miz at Payback when he was the special guest referee, but they got on the same page at Fastlane and beat The Bloodline.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Reigns made his return by interrupting Cena's promo at the top of the show.

Reigns took issue with The Cenation Leader opposing The Bloodline and told him that he should think twice before challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cena said that while he hadn't earned the right to challenge Reigns, Knight had, which led to an electric segment that featured a war of words between The Head of the Table and The Megastar.

Knight went on to beat Sikoa in a singles match in the main event of that show, but Reigns got the last laugh by laying Knight out with a Spear.

Prior to the ensuing episode of SmackDown, Reigns vs. Knight was made official for Crown Jewel, marking the biggest match of the latter's career.

While Reigns retained and continued one of the greatest title runs in pro wrestling history, Knight turned in a great performance, and based on how popular he has become, he will likely receive more world title opportunities in the future.