5-Star Guard Boogie Fland Commits to Kentucky over Indiana, Alabama

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-star point guard Johnuel "Boogie" Fland has committed to Kentucky, he announced Friday.

Fland told On3 of his decision to join the Wildcats:

"I chose Kentucky because of the history of success with the guards that have come through there. Coach Cal is going to challenge me to be the best version of myself. He didn't promise me anything, playing time, shots, etc. He only promised me a chance to compete and fight! The first fight is with myself every day and I'm betting on me! BBN BABY, LET'S DO IT!"

Fland's final three schools included Indiana and Alabama.

Kentucky went all-in for Fland, with head coach John Calipari visiting him multiple times over the past few weeks. Now that he's committed to the program, he figures to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats in 2024.

Fland, a five-star prospect out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, is the 20th-ranked prospect in the class of 2024 and the No. 2 combo guard, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'2", 170-pound guard averaged 14.4 points and five rebounds in his sophomore season with Archbishop Stepinac.

In addition to playing high school basketball, Fland was a member of the 2022 USA Basketball U17 National Team, helping lead the Americans to a gold medal at the U17 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

"That was one of a kind," Fland told On3's Kentucky Sports Report of the gold medal win. "Just to be able to win a gold medal on my birthday is something that I'll keep with me forever. I actually got a tattoo of the medal on my arm because of the significance of it. That made the game extra special."

Fland is most praised for his shooting ability, and 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote that he has "untapped potential as someone who can pick-up and pressure the ball away from the basket."

"Overall, Fland is a skilled shooter, who bases his game off his ability to make tough shots right now," Finkelstein added. "As he continues to build up his body and learns to impact the game in other ways, he's only going to become more efficient."