Clippers' Ty Lue: Terance Mann 'Is Gonna Be Here' amid James Harden Trade Rumors

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Terance Mann isn't going anywhere, according to Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

"We love T-Mann, and T-Mann is gonna be here," Lue told reporters Thursday. "So we're not worried about what they're saying outside, all the speculations. It's a good thing to be wanted."

Mann's future in Los Angeles has been up in the air amid rumors linking 76ers star James Harden to the Clippers, his preferred destination after requesting a move from Philadelphia over the summer.

L.A.'s reluctance to include Mann in a deal for Harden continues to be a big obstacle in a potential trade with the 76ers, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The Sixers want two first-round picks and Mann in exchange for Harden, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Mann, a second-round pick of the Clippers in 2019, has been an important piece of the team's success over the last several years. He plays primarily off the bench, though he started 36 games last season.

The 27-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 81 games in 2022-23 while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.