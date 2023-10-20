X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Clippers' Ty Lue: Terance Mann 'Is Gonna Be Here' amid James Harden Trade Rumors

    Erin WalshOctober 20, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 19: Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers moves the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 19, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

    Terance Mann isn't going anywhere, according to Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

    "We love T-Mann, and T-Mann is gonna be here," Lue told reporters Thursday. "So we're not worried about what they're saying outside, all the speculations. It's a good thing to be wanted."

    Mann's future in Los Angeles has been up in the air amid rumors linking 76ers star James Harden to the Clippers, his preferred destination after requesting a move from Philadelphia over the summer.

    L.A.'s reluctance to include Mann in a deal for Harden continues to be a big obstacle in a potential trade with the 76ers, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

    The Sixers want two first-round picks and Mann in exchange for Harden, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Mann, a second-round pick of the Clippers in 2019, has been an important piece of the team's success over the last several years. He plays primarily off the bench, though he started 36 games last season.

    The 27-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 81 games in 2022-23 while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

    Clippers' Ty Lue: Terance Mann 'Is Gonna Be Here' amid James Harden Trade Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Although the Clippers insist Mann isn't available for trade, that could change if they get more desperate as the 2023-24 season rolls on.