Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight WWE Universal Title Match Set for 2023 Crown Jewel PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com

Ahead of Friday night's episode of SmackDown, WWE officially announced that Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4.

Reigns returned to WWE programming on last week's SmackDown after being away for about two months, and he was quickly confronted and challenged by Knight.

Knight is arguably the fastest-rising Superstar in WWE, and Crown Jewel will represent his first opportunity to vie for a world title during his WWE career.

