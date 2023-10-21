NBA Stars Who Flopped After Changing Teams

5 of 7

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas went through a roller coaster of a career.

Following stints with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, he took a superstar turn with the Boston Celtics. Thomas secured his first-ever All-Star nod in 2015-16 and averaged 28.9 points—the third-highest mark in the league—during the next season.

If anybody told you that Thomas would play for seven different teams over the next half-decade, you probably wouldn't have believed them. And for good reason, too.

But a hip issue and a trade request altered his career.

The injury sidelined Thomas in the 2017 playoffs, and Cleveland made him the centerpiece of the trade for Kyrie Irving in the offseason. He appeared in just 15 games for the Cavaliers, notching 14.7 points per game on a measly 36.1 percent clip before getting sent to the Lakers.