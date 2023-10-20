Saints' Derek Carr: 'I Can Do a Better Job as a Leader' After Loss to Jaguars

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr admitted he needs to do a better job of leading the team after Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Carr explained he "can do a better job as a leader to calm everybody down" after being seen on camera appearing to express his frustration with teammates and coaches when plays didn't work:

"I've been showing my emotion a little bit too much on my sleeve. You know, like, I kind of got to kind of chill out, and that's me holding myself accountable. Because that's not going to help anything. And so just trying to be a calming influence in those moments, especially when it's been a couple time it's happened, that heightened frustration. I can do a better job as a leader to calm everybody down."

It's not a surprise that frustration would be mounting in New Orleans right now. Since winning their first two games, the Saints have lost three times in the last four weeks and have fallen under .500 for the first time this season.

The Saints had a 1st-and-goal from Jacksonville's six-yard line down by seven with 41 seconds remaining. They ran four plays, all passes, and didn't gain a yard. Foster Moreau dropped a wide-open touchdown on third down that could have tied the game.

This is the second time in four days that Carr has been upset about the offense. Following a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, he told reporters he was "livid coming off the field" because the "offense (missed) too many details" that kept them from putting up more points.

Carr's first season in New Orleans has had some early highs and lows. He's thrown for more than 300 yards and fewer than 200 yards a total of six times in seven games. He's got two touchdowns and two interceptions over the past four weeks.