X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    LeBron James' Son Bryce Reportedly Had Unofficial USC Visit for Midnight Madness

    Adam WellsOctober 20, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 07: Bryce James attends a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
    Ben Jackson/Getty Images

    Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is making his way around the country as he tries to find the right fit at the next level.

    Per Keegan Pope of On3.com, James had an unofficial visit with USC on Thursday as part of the Trojans' Midnight Madness event.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.