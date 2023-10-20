Making the Case for Taurean Prince as Lakers Starter amid Latest NBA RumorsOctober 20, 2023
Making the Case for Taurean Prince as Lakers Starter amid Latest NBA Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham wasted little filling four spots in his starting lineup.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves were all no-brainers, while Ham locked in D'Angelo Russell as the team's starting point guard back in September. For that fifth and final spot, though, Ham is really taking things down to the wire.
Nothing has been decided yet, though ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported dynamic defender Jarred Vanderbilt "has the inside track on the position."
It's a good thing this race hasn't been called, then, because Taurean Prince—not Vanderbilt or Rui Hachimura—is the best candidate for the gig.
He Can Offer Stability the Others Can't
The 29-year-old Prince is the third-oldest player on this team and, fittingly, has the lowest ceiling among the candidates for the starting 4 spot. So, if L.A. wanted some excitement from that position, it could find more of it from Vanderbilt or Hachimura.
That shouldn't be the aim, though. As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, the Lakers already have plenty of star power and excitement in their opening lineup—and that's without accounting for the possibility Austin Reaves makes good on his breakout potential.
What L.A. needs out of this support spot is stability, and that's where Prince rises above the rest. There aren't many unknown elements with his game, but there's a lot to be said for knowing what you're going to get from a role player. Prince will comfortably defend his position and, as a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter, capitalize on a ton of catch-and-fire chances.
There is too much mystery with the others for Ham to put them in the first five. Has Vanderbilt finally found a jumper, or is he destined to still function as a one-way player? Were Hachimura's flashes of defense and shot-making in the postseason for real, or is he still more of a scoring specialist than anything? You just don't have those kinds of questions with Prince.
Prince Can Support the Stars—and They're Supporting Him
If you sketched an outline of the ideal frontcourt partner for James and Davis, you'd end up with a player bearing a striking resemblance to Prince.
His best offensive value is as an off-ball shooter, meaning he won't take touches away from L.A.'s stars but will help widen their attack lanes. On defense, he brings plenty of energy and versatility, meaning he can hold his own in his matchup or capably switch onto others.
You don't want a role player who will make things harder for your stars, and that's the worry with Vanderbilt or Hachimura. Neither are established shooters, so if defenses sag off of them and they can't make them pay, that shrinks the offensive end. Hachimura also doesn't have the strongest reputation as a defender, and it will take more than a strong playoff run to prove he can be a consistent contributor on that end.
Prince does the opposite and simplifies things for the stars. He plays to his strengths and understands his weaknesses. Davis has taken note of that.
"He's a vet. True professional," Davis told reporters of Prince. "... I'm not sure who the starter is going to be, but I think he's making a strong case for himself."
A Bench Role Could Be Beneficial for Vanderbilt, Hachimura
In a perfect world for the Purple and Gold, neither Hachimura nor Vanderbilt has played his best basketball yet.
This will technically be Vanderbilt's sixth NBA season, but it may feel more like his fourth, since he wasn't a rotation player in either of his first two years. This will officially be Hachimura's fifth NBA go-round and first full season away from the Washington Wizards, who haven't exactly developed a slew of stars lately.
Their stock should still be trending up, but they need more time and touches to keep growing it. Landing on the second unit wouldn't exactly hurt their minutes, and it should give them a greater chance of staying involved. With Davis, James, Reaves and Russell all in the starting lineup, there just won't be many chances for the fifth starter to make things happen, regardless who gets the gig.
Hachimura and Vanderbilt could be featured with the reserves, though, giving both a chance to find a rhythm and generate more consistency. If they continue thriving in the areas where the Lakers need them most, they can always force Ham to revisit this decision down the line.
Remember, starting lineups are fluid. So are closing groups. Prince seems like the best safety-net option for both now—though, depending on game situations, Vanderbilt's defense could be needed to close out certain contests—but that could change if one (or both) of Hachimura and Vanderbilt consistently impress on the second team.