Making the Case for Taurean Prince as Lakers Starter amid Latest NBA Rumors

The 29-year-old Prince is the third-oldest player on this team and, fittingly, has the lowest ceiling among the candidates for the starting 4 spot. So, if L.A. wanted some excitement from that position, it could find more of it from Vanderbilt or Hachimura.

That shouldn't be the aim, though. As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, the Lakers already have plenty of star power and excitement in their opening lineup—and that's without accounting for the possibility Austin Reaves makes good on his breakout potential.

What L.A. needs out of this support spot is stability, and that's where Prince rises above the rest. There aren't many unknown elements with his game, but there's a lot to be said for knowing what you're going to get from a role player. Prince will comfortably defend his position and, as a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter, capitalize on a ton of catch-and-fire chances.