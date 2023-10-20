Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsOctober 20, 2023
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is a test unlike any other fantasy football managers have faced to this point.
More teams are on a bye this week (six) than have been all season—or will be the rest of the way. (Week 13 will also have six byes.) Tack on the always climbing injury count, and there just won't be as many difference-makers in fantasy as you'd normally see.
So, the position rankings are missing a few more familiar names than normal, though there's still plenty of production to be had, so long as you know where to find it.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIA)
3. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at PHI)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (at NE)
5. Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. DET)
7. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. ARI)
8. Jordan Love, GB (at DEN)
9. Brock Purdy, SF (at MIN)
10. Deshaun Watson, CLE (at IND)
Best matchup: Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Mahomes has disappointed a smidge this season. He entered it as the undisputed QB1 in virtually any pre-draft ranking you could find, but through the first six weeks, he only has the fourth-most fantasy points at the position, per FantasyPros.
This is his chance to reclaim his spot atop the the position—at least for one week.
The Chargers have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo, and while Tua Tagovailoa's Week 1 eruption (466 passing yards, three scores) is still partially to blame, they also had trouble containing Ryan Tannehill (one passing and one rushing touchdown), Kirk Cousins (367 passing yards, three touchdowns) and Dak Prescott (one passing and one rushing score).
Projected stats: 307 passing yards, three touchdowns, 21 rushing yards
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at MIN)
2. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at PHI)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. WAS)
5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. ARI)
6. Josh Jacobs, LV (at CHI)
7. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC)
8. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at TB)
9. Aaron Jones, GB (at DEN)
10. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIA)
Best matchup: Aaron Jones at Denver Broncos
Green Bay's offense has scuttled a bit, due in no small part to the fact injuries have held Jones to just two appearances so far. But assuming he's good to go here (he's been limited in practice by a hamstring injury), this could be a get-right game for the Packers.
The Broncos have allowed a league-worst 33.3 points per game, and that's only because they coughed up a 70-burger to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Denver also gave up 28-plus points to the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.
If Jones can go without major restrictions, he could have a field day against fantasy's most generous defense against this position.
Projected stats: 72 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at PHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PIT)
3. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIA)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at BAL)
6. Keenan Allen, LAC (at KC)
7. Davante Adams, LV (at CHI)
8. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ARI)
9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at PHI)
10. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. PIT)
Best matchup: Cooper Kupp vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kupp has been the WR52 so far this season, which admittedly doesn't sound too impressive. Remember, though, he missed the first four weeks with a hamstring injury, so in just two games, he's put forth a top-60 point total at the position. Switch over to average scoring, and he surges all the way into third place.
He already has 21 targets, and he has certainly made the most of those chances. He has hauled in 15 receptions for 266 yards and a score.
Now, he'll lock horns with a Steelers defense giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Video-game numbers may well be in his forecast.
Projected stats: 10 receptions, 156 yards, two touchdowns
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DET)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. SF)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (at BAL)
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIA)
6. George Kittle, SF (at MIN)
7. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. WAS)
8. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at TB)
9. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. LV)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NYG)
Best matchup: Mark Andrews vs. Detroit Lions
Andrews may no longer be atop the pass-catching pecking order in Baltimore—rookie first-round receiver Zay Flowers could be taking that spot—but he's pretty dang close to it. While Flowers has 35 catches on 48 targets for 367 yards and a score in six games, Andrews has 24 receptions on 34 targets for 294 yards and three touchdowns in five.
Andrews could be the top target this week, though.
Detroit hasn't been a great defense against wide receivers (13th-most fantasy points allowed), but it's been more generous to tight ends (fifth-most).
Projected stats: Six receptions, 64 yards, one touchdown