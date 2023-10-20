X

NFL

    Trevor Lawrence Impresses NFL Fans After Late TD Drive Helps Jaguars Win vs. Saints

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Trevor Lawrence didn't even know whether he'd be suiting up against the New Orleans Saints when he woke up Thursday morning.

    By evening, Lawrence was turning in arguably his best game of the 2023 season.

    The Jaguars quarterback threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and added a team-high 59 yards on the ground to lead Jacksonville to a 31-24 win over the Saints. Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 3:08 remaining that proved to be the game winner.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Trevor Lawrence in prime time:<br><br>20/29<br>204 YDS<br>1 TD<br>59 Rush YDS<br><br>Jags improve to 5-2 🐆 <a href="https://t.co/LoV9fEDsiY">pic.twitter.com/LoV9fEDsiY</a>

    John Shipley @_John_Shipley

    Trevor Lawrence with a 2.20 time to throw, by far the quickest in his career. <br><br>He was only pressured 3 times. 3!

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a 4 game winning streak and they FINALLY look like the team we thought would runaway with the AFC South coming into this season. Trevor Lawrence is happy they paid Christian Kirk because <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/duuuval?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#duuuval</a> is 5-2 and their defense can be NASTY.

    NFL on DAZN @NFLonDAZN

    YOU THOUGHT! 🤣🤣<br><br>Trevor Lawrence &amp; the Jaguars bring home a HUGE road win 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> <a href="https://t.co/hh0EI5hwTG">pic.twitter.com/hh0EI5hwTG</a>

    Longfellow Grinch @Grinch21188235

    Compare what Trevor Lawrence does when the play breaks down and they need a first to what Herbert does. Lawrence will absolutely take off every time if need be.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Trevor Lawrence showed me something tonight playing on his injured knee, hanging tough in the pocket and taking off on a couple of dangerous scrambles. Guts.

    Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg

    Trevor Lawrence is the best rusher in this game. Alvin Kamara is the best receiver. Calvin Ridley is the best player to match his jersey number to his production.

    VillYum @VillYumm

    trevor lawrence is that guy!! 🔥🔥

    Kris @HuskiesFan19

    Trevor Lawrence absolutely is a top 5 QB in the NFL <a href="https://t.co/88fb193waM">https://t.co/88fb193waM</a>

    Lawrence entered the day carrying a questionable designation due to a left knee injury suffered in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. With the short rest between games and an extended break following Thursday night, it would not have been a surprise to see the Jaguars sit Lawrence out.

    Instead, Lawrence threw a bulky brace on his left knee and wound up burning a Saints defense that dared him to run. New Orleans consistently went out in man-to-man sets without a spy, giving Lawrence ample opportunity to scramble for big gains.

    In a game that featured a pair of star running backs in Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne, it was Lawrence who had the only runs of 20 or more yards.

    Etienne did get into the end zone twice to become the first Jaguars player in history to score multiple times in three straight games. Kamara, meanwhile, was game's leading receiver with 12 grabs for 91 yards.

    The game's leading rusher, though, was the dude who came into the day hobbling around on one leg.