Trevor Lawrence Impresses NFL Fans After Late TD Drive Helps Jaguars Win vs. Saints

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence didn't even know whether he'd be suiting up against the New Orleans Saints when he woke up Thursday morning.

By evening, Lawrence was turning in arguably his best game of the 2023 season.

The Jaguars quarterback threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and added a team-high 59 yards on the ground to lead Jacksonville to a 31-24 win over the Saints. Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 3:08 remaining that proved to be the game winner.

Lawrence entered the day carrying a questionable designation due to a left knee injury suffered in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. With the short rest between games and an extended break following Thursday night, it would not have been a surprise to see the Jaguars sit Lawrence out.

Instead, Lawrence threw a bulky brace on his left knee and wound up burning a Saints defense that dared him to run. New Orleans consistently went out in man-to-man sets without a spy, giving Lawrence ample opportunity to scramble for big gains.

In a game that featured a pair of star running backs in Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne, it was Lawrence who had the only runs of 20 or more yards.

Etienne did get into the end zone twice to become the first Jaguars player in history to score multiple times in three straight games. Kamara, meanwhile, was game's leading receiver with 12 grabs for 91 yards.