Lakers' LeBron James' Matchup with Suns' Kevin Durant Hyped by Fans After 5-Year Gap

NBA fans were excited for the long-awaited matchup between LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Thursday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns was the first time that the two MVPs shared the court since 2018, a Christmas Day game that featured James' Lakers knocking off Durant's Golden State Warriors by the final score of 127-101.

Both players showed out in the latest matchup, with Durant displaying his signature mid-range shooting touch while James caught fire from behind the arc. The 38-year-old connected on three triples by the end of the second quarter.

In the first half alone, Durant dropped 21 points on 8-14 shooting to go along with four rebounds and two assists. James kept up with the four-time scoring champion, recording 19 points and three rebounds while hitting six of his 11 field goal attempts.

Fans were amazed by the scoring prowess of each NBA legend.

The two have a long history of facing off against one another in high-pressure environments, dating back to their 2012 Finals matchup that resulted in James' Miami Heat defeating Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.