    Lakers' LeBron James' Matchup with Suns' Kevin Durant Hyped by Fans After 5-Year Gap

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 20, 2023

    PALM SPRINGS, CA - OCTOBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns embrace before the game on October 19, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA fans were excited for the long-awaited matchup between LeBron James and Kevin Durant

    Thursday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns was the first time that the two MVPs shared the court since 2018, a Christmas Day game that featured James' Lakers knocking off Durant's Golden State Warriors by the final score of 127-101.

    Both players showed out in the latest matchup, with Durant displaying his signature mid-range shooting touch while James caught fire from behind the arc. The 38-year-old connected on three triples by the end of the second quarter.

    In the first half alone, Durant dropped 21 points on 8-14 shooting to go along with four rebounds and two assists. James kept up with the four-time scoring champion, recording 19 points and three rebounds while hitting six of his 11 field goal attempts.

    Fans were amazed by the scoring prowess of each NBA legend.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bron x KD.<br><br>FINALLY 🐐🐐 <a href="https://t.co/anNq5geHux">pic.twitter.com/anNq5geHux</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    LeBron x KD. ✊ <a href="https://t.co/pFGCdmwhWp">pic.twitter.com/pFGCdmwhWp</a>

    ☀️🕶️ @CookedBySuns

    Lebron and KD Stats in the Half:<br> <br>KD - 21 Points 4 Rebounds 2 Assists 0 Stocks<br> 57/66/75 66.6 TS% <br>Lebron - 19 Points 3 Rebounds 2 Assists 0 Stocks<br> 54/60/80 72 TS%<br><br>THE MATCHUP WEVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR IS LIVING UP TO THE HYPE <a href="https://t.co/ZJ09pWAHbX">pic.twitter.com/ZJ09pWAHbX</a>

    ☀️ @wstgoat7

    LeBron and KD are hooping you love to see it <a href="https://t.co/35tmn3kAu7">pic.twitter.com/35tmn3kAu7</a>

    𝙒𝙤𝙥💫 @CookedByGuWop

    Lebron and Kd are still the best sfs in the league

    ً❼ @CookedByLakers

    KD 21 <br>LeBron 19<br><br>I missed this battle <a href="https://t.co/96syOAc3Bu">pic.twitter.com/96syOAc3Bu</a>

    NewMediaSports @NewMediaSports_

    Lebron and KD still running the nba a decade later

    𖤓 @swaveyquis1

    Bron and KD 🐐🐐

    Mr.HumbleRumble @humbl3rumbl3

    It's good to see KD and Lebron play each other again.

    Guava 910👾 @emoorez15

    Lebron vs kd will never get old

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    LeBron vs Durant at halftime:<br><br>19 PTS 21 PTS<br>3 REB 4 REB<br>2 AST 2 AST<br>6-11 FG 8-14 FG<br>3-5 3PT 1-2 3PT<br>5 +/- +/- 5<br><br>Lakers are up by 4 points. 👀🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/L36qxN4bOZ">pic.twitter.com/L36qxN4bOZ</a>

    Saheem @Saheem23_

    Lebron James VS Kevin Durant is still the best matchup to watch in NBA 🤑🤑 <a href="https://t.co/qqr74lvFxl">pic.twitter.com/qqr74lvFxl</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    KD drills the triple over Bron 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/sU4KQAaqic">pic.twitter.com/sU4KQAaqic</a>

    LeBron__legacy 👑 🐐 @LeBron__legacy

    This LeBron vs KD battle is finally back.

    The two have a long history of facing off against one another in high-pressure environments, dating back to their 2012 Finals matchup that resulted in James' Miami Heat defeating Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.

    Their first chance since 2018 to share the floor in a regular season game comes on Oct. 26, when the Lakers host the Suns at Crypto.com arena. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET.