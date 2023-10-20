Phillies' Craig Kimbrel Ripped by Fans in NLCS Game 3 Loss to Marte, Diamondbacks

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After looking completely overmatched in the first two games, the Arizona Diamondbacks have made the 2023 National League Championship Series interesting with a walk-off 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 on Thursday.

Ketel Marte delivered the game-winning hit off Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel with a bases-loaded RBI single.

Kimbrel had been able to avoid a late-game meltdown in the playoffs coming into today. He hadn't given up a run on one hit, two walks and two strikeouts in four previous appearances in the postseason.

This was the game Phillies fans had been fearing given how erratic Kimbrel had been all season. He opened the ninth by walking Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who easily stole second base. Pavin Smith took second on defensive indifference after reaching on an infield single.

After Trea Turner saved a run with a terrific play on Emmanuel Rivera's grounder to shortstop to get Gurriel out at the plate, Geraldo Perdomo walked on six pitches to set up Marte's moment in the spotlight.

Kimbrel was the main target of criticism by fans and analysts after the Diamondbacks were able to win their first game of the series:

It's certainly fair to criticize Kimbrel's performance in this game. He didn't look good and threw 24 pitches to record one out. But there were multiple questionable calls from home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called balls that could have changed the entire inning.

Another problem is the Phillies offense had their worst game of the playoffs. Five Diamondbacks pitchers combined to hold Philadelphia to just three hits. Brandon Marsh's double in the top of the third was the team's only extra-base hit.

Bryce Harper scored the lone Phillies run on a wild pitch by Ryan Thompson in the top of the seventh.

After getting outscored 15-3 in two games at Citizens Bank Park, the Diamondbacks found the opening they needed in the friendly confines of Chase Field.

Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt has allowed no runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings over his last two playoff starts after giving up three runs in 2.2 innings of his first postseason outing against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has yet to announce a starter for Friday. Left-hander Christopher Sánchez is expected to start for the Phillies.