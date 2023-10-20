Tyson Fury Eyeing New 10-Fight Contract: 'This Makes Me F--king Happy Fighting'

AP Photo/Ian Walton

British fighter Tyson Fury has no intention of calling it a career any time soon.

The 35-year-old has two fights remaining on his current deal with Top Rank, said that he fully plans to continue after the deal expires because of his love for the sport.

Fury discussed potentially signing a new contract, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com:

"I'm looking to sign another 10-fight deal after this, so I don't know, I'm going to put my feelers out there and see who I can get the best deal off for another 10 fights. What else is there? I retire, plenty of money, plenty of achievement, whatever -- 35 [years old]. What am I going to do? ... This makes me f---ing happy fighting. This is all I've ever done and all that's ever made me happy. So it'd be stupid now to walk away from it when I'm making millions of dollars and getting loads of joy from it as well."

Fury is 33-0-1 with one draw against Deontay Wilder early in his career. He has held multiple belts and believes that his presence in the sport makes it better.

"I've been boxing 15 years as a pro," Fury said, per Coppinger. "I'm going to be prone to injuries, you know, elbows, knees, shoulders, ankles, everything that can go wrong on somebody usually at our age now that goes wrong. Boxing is definitely more entertaining when I'm in it I'll say boxing will be f--ked when I'm gone."

Fury is set to take on UFC fighter Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28, with an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk following after that.