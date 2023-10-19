Lakers News: Quinndary Weatherspoon Agrees to Contract After Strong Preseason

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Quinndary Weatherspoon's preseason performance with Maccabi Ra'anana was enough to earn him another shot in the NBA.

Weatherspoon is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Weatherspoon averaged 15.5 points in two preseason contests.

Weatherspoon, a second-round pick in 2019, played 31 games off the bench in two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

After signing a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors in July 2022, Weatherspoon was waived by the team last October.

Weatherspoon has not seen NBA action since serving as a part of the Warriors' inactive roster during Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA title. After he was waived, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Weatherspoon a "great teammate" and a "hell of a player."

The guard spent the 2022-23 season with the Chinese professional team Tianjin Pioneers, where he averaged 16.5 points through 23 games.

He joined the Israeli club's roster because he was hoping to earn another contract with an NBA team, Haynes reported last week.

Weatherspoon put up 17 points, while adding four assists and two steals, in a 135-103 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets on October 13.

Four days later he recorded 14 points and five assists during a 120-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That was enough to earn Weatherspoon a bid with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he will slot into the back of the team's depth chart at guard behind players like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish, among others.