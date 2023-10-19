Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Lost Feeling in Legs for 4 Days Due to 2022 Abdominal Injury

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Lost Feeling in Legs for 4 Days Due to 2022 Abdominal InjuryOctober 19, 2023
Shortly after being re-acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Mecole Hardman opened up about his 2022 abdominal injury.
Hardman only played eight games for the Chiefs in 2022, and he shared some details about the injury that plagued him on Thursday:
Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor
Mecole Hardman felt some discomfort in his abs, had a cramp in his stomach & was later diagnosed with osteitis pubis.<br><br>"Literally every hour it got worse & worse," he said. "It was scary as hell. But finally the feeling (in his legs) came back. I was in so much pain." <a href="https://t.co/oyldNfRSpK">https://t.co/oyldNfRSpK</a>
Hardman missed the remainder of the regular season after suffering the abdominal injury in Week 9 and returned for the AFC Championship Game before a re-aggravation of the injury caused him to miss the Super Bowl.
Hardman signed with the New York Jets in the offseason, noting that the opportunity to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers attracted him, but he's since been reunited with Patrick Mahomes and the 5-1 Chiefs.
Hardman was a non-factor in five games for the Jets, registering one catch for six yards. Still, he's shown a lot of promise in this Chiefs offense, making 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in total before departing this past spring.