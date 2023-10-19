Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Agrees to Contract with Al-Nassr's U13 Team

Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is the 13-year-old son of soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, has agreed to a contract with Al-Nassr's U13 team.

According to world football insider Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo Jr. will start training with the team in the coming days and will wear jersey No. 7, just like his father.

The elder Ronaldo is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, and he is in the midst of his second season with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after signing a $75-million-per-year deal through the summer of 2025 with the team in December 2022.

While Ronaldo is 38 years old, Romano noted that the soccer legend has mentioned before that his son hopes to play professionally with him one day, saying: "My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!"

Ronaldo has been a pro soccer player for 23 seasons, and during that time he has racked up a remarkable 732 career goals across all competitions.

When adding in his 127 career goals for the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo has 859 goals, which is the most in top-flight soccer history, ahead of Lionel Messi's 821 and Pelé's 762.

Playing for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr over the years, Ronaldo has essentially done it all in the world of soccer.

He has seven league titles to his credit and has won the UEFA Champions League on five occasions. He also has five FIFA Ball d'Or awards to his credit and was the Best FIFA Men's Player twice, and FIFA World Player of the Year once.

The only major accomplishment missing from Ronaldo's résumé is winning the World Cup, but he did lead Portugal to victory in Euro 2016.

At this point, there isn't much left for Ronaldo to do or prove in the world of soccer, which is why playing alongside his son may be something of interest.