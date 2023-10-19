Rockets' Jalen Green on James Harden Trade Rumors: 'Screenshot, Wallpaper Motivation'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Trade rumors circled around Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green back in April, with the thought being the team could deal him for a big-time star a la James Harden, who later requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers in June.

The Green trade rumors have since quieted down altogether, but the 21-year-old has kept his trade rumor receipts, as noted to Shams Charania of Stadium when he asked about being involved in those talks (4:55 mark).

"There was a lot of talk around everything," Green said.

"I got thrown in there that I was getting traded. I feel like the Houston Rockets believe in me. I feel like they showed it a lot, multiple times. Even just like with the team we have now, they're showing it. But yeah, I was thrown in there and I was like, 'Screenshot, wallpaper, motivation.'

"...I mean, you never know what's gonna happen. You're never safe, and that there's never guarantees. There's always a reason to keep that chip on your shoulder and stay in the gym, no matter what ya'll situation is for real."

Green, who is entering his third NBA season, just averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rockets.

It's still unclear where Harden will end up. The 76ers are working on a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides still aren't close.

As ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted, the Clippers are the only team bidding for Harden.

That, of course, means the Rockets won't be acquiring the ex-Houston star. Houston will therefore go forth with a new-look team that added head coach Ime Udoka, guard Fred VanVleet, wing Dillon Brooks and promising rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

Green still fits into the picture as the team's franchise cornerstone. He has the potential to be a perennial All-Star and one of the league's top scorers. Having an improved roster, an Eastern Conference-winning coach and veteran leadership around him can only help his development as well.