Rangers' Bochy Defends Max Scherzer After 5 ER in Astros Loss in Return from Injury

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had a positive outlook Wednesday following potential future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Max Scherzer's struggles in an 8-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Pitching for the first time in over a month due to a strained throwing shoulder, Scherzer allowed five hits, one walk and five earned runs, while striking out four on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Bochy chose to look on the bright side of things, saying: "He's going to be a little rusty overall. I was really pleased with his stuff. It's only going to get better. ... He feels good, that's what important."

Texas acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets in July ahead of the trade deadline with the hope that he could be the lead dog in the starting rotation and lead the Rangers to their first World Series title.

The 39-year-old veteran made only eight regular-season starts for the Rangers before getting injured, going 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 53 strikeouts over 45 innings.

Even without Scherzer for the final few weeks of the season, the Rangers managed to finish 90-72 and clinch the No. 2 wild-card spot in the American League.

Texas made it through the first two rounds of the playoffs undefeated, sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles to reach the ALCS.

The Rangers went on to take the first two games of the ALCS in Houston as well, and headed back home just two wins away from punching their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2011.

Houston got to the Rangers' ace in order to cut the series deficit to 2-1, but Scherzer seemed confident in his ability to turn things around after the loss, saying: "It comes down to execution. I know what I need to do."

The Rangers are seemingly going with a four-man rotation in the ALCS, as Andrew Heaney is scheduled to start Thursday's Game 4, which means Scherzer is currently lined up to start Game 7 should it happen.

With eight All-Star selections, three Cy Young awards and a World Series ring to his credit, Scherzer is unquestionably one of the best pitchers of the past 20 years.

He has traditionally been a solid starter during the postseason as well, going 7-8 with a 3.80 ERA during his playoff career.