Lakers' LeBron James to Release 2nd Children's Book 'I Am More Than'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers Superstar and NBA icon LeBron James announced the upcoming release of his second children's book Thursday.

In a press release in conjunction with HarperCollins Children's Books, James revealed that the title of his new book is "I Am More Than."

James' first book entitled "I Promise" was released in 2020, and it went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

"I Promise" was inspired by James' I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, which was established in 2018 with the goal of helping at-risk children receive a quality education and succeed in life.

Niña Mata illustrated James' "I Promise" book, and they are joining forces once again for "I Am More Than," which releases on April 2, 2024, and is currently up for pre-order.

James commented on his decision to release a second children's book after the success of "I Promise," saying:

"It's been incredible to see students, teachers and families respond to 'I Promise' and its message of encouragement. With this next book, we want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back. 'I Am More Than' is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you're capable of, which no one else can define for you. I hope everyone that reads it feels inspired to be 'more than' in everything they do."

James, 38, is a father of three, and he is arguably the greatest player in NBA history with 19 All-Star selections, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA championships and four NBA Finals MVP awards to his credit.

LeBron is also the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the record last season.