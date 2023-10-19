Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

5 of 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Adams has been a frustrating fantasy player since joining the Raiders last season, as he remains one of the best receivers in the league but his performances have become boom or bust.

After exploding for 29.2 fantasy points in Week 3, Adams has failed to reach 10 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He's inexplicably been targeted a combined nine times in the last two games. The lack of production is not lost on Adams, who expressed his frustration while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.