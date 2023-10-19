Warriors' Curry on Game-Winner vs. Kings: 'Time to Go Home and Put the Kids to Bed'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry looked like he was in midseason form when he scored 30 points and hit a game-winning three-pointer in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

After the game, Curry said there was no doubt that he'd go for the game-winner because he had no intentions of trying to force overtime.

"With all the challenges and Mike Brown trying to get an extra possession, it was time to go home and put the kids to bed," Curry said at the 1:18 mark.

Curry explained that the Warriors were treating Wednesday's game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, as he, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all played over 30 minutes in the contest. Golden State played with an intensity late in the game that allowed the team to overcome a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit.