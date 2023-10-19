10 Intriguing MLB Free Agents Nobody Is Talking About

10 of 10

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

It was an interesting year for Lucas Giolito as he made at least six starts for three different teams. What started as a hopeful season for the Chicago White Sox became a fire sale by the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Angels brought him with hopes of making a postseason run, but they waived him when that effort failed. He ended the season with the Cleveland Guardians and now looks to cash in with free agency.

For the past two seasons, Giolito has not been able to replicate his run from 2019-2021.

It looked like he was having a bounce-back season with the White Sox, posting a 3.79 ERA over 21 starts. But he faltered after the trade to the Angels, where his ERA was 6.89 in six starts and then up to 7.04 in six starts with the Guardians.

Giolito finished 2023 with a 4.88 ERA and 5.27 FIP, his worst marks since 2018.