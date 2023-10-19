X

    Cavaliers Rumors: Evan Mobley's $11.2M Contract Option for 2024-25 Season Exercised

    Jack MurrayOctober 19, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 12: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball upcourt during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 12, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 108-105.
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are ensuring the future of forward Evan Mobley.

    Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the team had exercised the fourth-year option on Mobley Monday, which means he will be under contract through 2024-25.

    Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> exercised their fourth-year option on Evan Mobley today, a source tells <a href="https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@clevelanddotcom</a>.

    Mobley will make $11.2 million in 2024-25, per Spotrac, and will be a restricted free agent following that season. In two seasons, the 22-year-old has averaged 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

    The decision to pick up the option on the 2021 No. 3 pick is not too surprising given his solid production and the rising trajectory on the team. Cleveland reached the playoffs in 2022-23 for the first time since 2018 and the first time without LeBron James on the roster since 1998.

    While that playoff journey lasted only a single round, Mobley joins Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as prime pieces for the team to build around. He would be eligible for a rookie max extension following the 2023-24 season. However, depending on if Garland and Mitchell are still on the roster, Mobley may not be able to sign a full rookie max deal until 2025. Garland and Mitchell are both currently on rookie max extensions, and each team has a limit of two players being on that type of contract.

    With that in mind, securing his future and preparing to offer him a lucrative contract after the 2024-25 season is a solid option for the Cavaliers as they look to become a consistent postseason contender in the Eastern Conference.

