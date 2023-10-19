Cavaliers Rumors: Evan Mobley's $11.2M Contract Option for 2024-25 Season Exercised

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ensuring the future of forward Evan Mobley.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the team had exercised the fourth-year option on Mobley Monday, which means he will be under contract through 2024-25.

Mobley will make $11.2 million in 2024-25, per Spotrac, and will be a restricted free agent following that season. In two seasons, the 22-year-old has averaged 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The decision to pick up the option on the 2021 No. 3 pick is not too surprising given his solid production and the rising trajectory on the team. Cleveland reached the playoffs in 2022-23 for the first time since 2018 and the first time without LeBron James on the roster since 1998.

While that playoff journey lasted only a single round, Mobley joins Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as prime pieces for the team to build around. He would be eligible for a rookie max extension following the 2023-24 season. However, depending on if Garland and Mitchell are still on the roster, Mobley may not be able to sign a full rookie max deal until 2025. Garland and Mitchell are both currently on rookie max extensions, and each team has a limit of two players being on that type of contract.