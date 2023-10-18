76ers Rumors: PHI Has Deals Lined Up to Flip Terance Mann If It Trades for Him

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Philadelphia 76ers desire guard Terance Mann in a potential James Harden trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it doesn't appear that the team has plans to make Mann a part of their future.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Sixers already have trades in place for Mann if they were to acquire him and the value brought back would be a first-round pick.

If the Clippers would put Mann in the deal while also giving up the unprotected first, the pick swap and matching salaries, Harden would have his wish, and the 76ers would then have a chance to pursue the sort of high-end player via trade that would keep them in title contention," Amick wrote. "Philadelphia is known to already have trades lined up in which it would receive a first-round pick in exchange for Mann."

