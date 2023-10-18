Neymar Diagnosed with ACL, Meniscus Tears After Knee Injury in World Cup Qualifier

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Al-Hilal confirmed Neymar tore his ACL and meniscus in Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay in World Cup qualifying Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was forced to come off in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time against Uruguay.

The Brazilian Soccer Federation (CBF) issued a statement on the injury as well.

"The striker will undergo a surgical procedure, on a date yet to be defined, to correct the injuries," the CBF said. "The Brazilian National Team's medical department, under the supervision of Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, and Al Hilal, are in permanent contact and aligned in the player's recovery."

Neymar signed with Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August. His debut with the club was delayed as he continued his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered in February.

The star forward returned to the pitch for a pair of World Cup qualifiers in September, notching a brace as the Seleção beat Bolivia 5-1.

He then suited up for Al-Hilal for the first time in a 6-1 win over Al-Riyadh SC on Sept. 15 and started the club's next two games.

Neymar's ACL tear naturally raises questions over his availability for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League season. His status for the 2024 Copa América could be in jeopardy as well.