Bucks' Giannis Suing Mattress Company over Use of Likeness in Ads, Product Dispute

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Maree mattress company and its founder and CEO Erica Gleaton.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, part of the lawsuit stems from the company's decision to use his photograph as a way of promoting its brand even though it allegedly didn't receive his permission.

Yet Maree said it had "the express permission to use his name and image in marketing per the terms of our signed contract, for which he received a discount on the services and products he purchased."

Perez noted the company used Antetokounmpo's image in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, calling him a client and congratulating him on his championship.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the title in the 2020-21 campaign.

That wasn't the only issue for the two-time MVP, as he also filed the lawsuit in an effort to receive a full refund of $92,003 that includes $20,000 in shipping fees for beds to be delivered to Greece.