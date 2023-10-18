Giants QB Daniel Jones' Neck Injury Isn't Season-Ending, Brian Daboll Says

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will likely return to the field this season.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that Jones' neck injury is not season-ending.

"Whose?" Daboll responded when asked if Jones' season is over? "Daniel's? It's not over."

Jones injured his neck in a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins and the ailment kept him off the field for a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking Tuesday during an appearance on FanDuel TV's Up and Adams (h/t Jared Schwartz of the New York Post), Jones said he was still dealing with the symptoms from his neck injury.

"Still dealing with some of those symptoms from it," Jones said. "I'm not gonna get specifically into what exactly they are. But I'm trying hard to get back, still dealing with it a little bit, but trying to do everything I can to heal up and prove to the doctors and trainers that I'm ready to go."

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season due to a neck injury that required surgery, but he said last week that the ailment is "different than what I've dealt with in the past" and that he was "just trying to heal up as fast as possible."

Through five games this season, Jones' performance has been subpar. He's completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 884 yards and two touchdowns against six interceptions, in addition to rushing for 197 yards and one score.

After seemingly taking a step forward in his career during the 2022 season and being rewarded with a four-year, $160 million extension in March, Jones' performance this season has been a massive disappointment.

The Giants are 1-5 on the season and there's little optimism that they'll turn things around and compete for the NFC East crown alongside the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.