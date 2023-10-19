B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 7

B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 7October 19, 2023
We're halfway home in the fantasy football regular season, or we will be when this week is completed.
For some fantasy managers, that's a good thing—they have ridden stars like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill to a 4-2 or 5-1 record. There were smiles all around, or at least there were until the former left last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury.
Others have not been so fortunate. It was all well and good until Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson got hurt. But between injuries and underperforming players, they are 2-4 or 1-5 and watching the season circle the drain.
Then there are the 3-3 folks stuck in the middle, and things could go either way for them at this stage.
Whether you're looking to keep a hot streak going or get things headed in the right direction, we have everything you need here (coupled with our weekly Big Board) to earn a win in Week 7: Injury news, players to start and sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
Let's end the first half right.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
Key Injuries
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have major injury issues this week.
They will again be without wide receiver Zay Jones, who has been sidelined for most of the past month with a knee injury. The larger problem is the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been limited in practice by a knee issue. But he is optimistic he will be able to play.
The Saints have injury issues of their own, with wide receiver Chris Olave a limited practice participant with a toe injury and tight end Juwan Johnson still out with a calf problem.
The team could be getting a player back, though. New Orleans has designated running back Jamaal Williams to return after a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
Start of the Week
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]: The Jaguars are a middle-of-the-pack matchup for running backs, but Kamara has received at least 25 touches in each of the past two games. Opportunity matters in fantasy football—a lot.
Sit of the Week
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $6.300]: With six teams on bye, many fantasy managers may have little choice but to start a nicked-up Lawrence. But the Saints have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs this season.
Sleeper
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: With Olave nursing a toe injury, Thomas could see a bump in target share Thursday against a 31st-ranked Jaguars pass defense allowing 270.3 yards per game.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Over the past three games, Olave ranks outside the top 40 wide receivers in PPR points. It's reasonable to have doubts about Derek Carr after the first six weeks of the 2023 season, but Olave remains an elite talent with a WR1 fantasy ceiling. If he's limited this week, it could make him an even more attractive "buy low" candidate.
Stat to Know
312.5. That's the number of yards of offense the Saints are averaging, which ranks 20th in the league. They are also 24th in the NFL in scoring, averaging just over 18 points per game. The skill-position talent is there in New Orleans, but the offensive line hasn't been great, and Carr has struggled somewhat to adjust in his new home. All in all, it's been a bumpy start to 2023 for the Saints offensively.
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears
Key Injuries
The big story on the injury front for this game is at the quarterback position. Both Justin Fields (hand) and Jimmy Garoppolo (back) appear unlikely to play in Week 7, setting up a clash between rookies Tyson Bagent and Aidan O'Connell.
The Bears are also short-handed at running back. Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and rookie Roschon Johnson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Start of the Week
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400]: With O'Connell under center, the Raiders will all but certain lean heavily on Jacobs against a Bears defense allowing the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs this year.
Sit of the Week
D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $6.500]: The Raiders are a surprisingly poor matchup for wide receivers, allowing the 10th-fewest PPR points per game to the position. Throw in an undrafted rookie making his first career start and…pass.
Sleeper
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: If Johnson clears concussion protocol, you can slide him in here instead of Foreman. The Las Vegas run defense is allowing 121.7 yards per game, and the Bears are going to depend heavily on the run Sunday.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Josh Jacobs has been decent from a fantasy perspective—11th in PPR points at the position. But he's done so averaging less than three yards a carry, and the Raiders are 31st in the NFL in rushing this season. If Jacobs has a big game and you can get a trade partner who only sees the fantasy production and not the cause for concern behind it, move him before that worry catches up to him.
Stat to Know
59. The number of targets Davante Adams has received this season, seventh in the NFL. The Raiders may have all kinds of issues at quarterback, but Adams has demonstrated that as much as any wide receiver in the league, he's QB-proof. Be it stud or scrub, he is going to get his targets and his numbers.
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Key Injuries
The status of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in doubt. He has missed the last two games with a strained rotator cuff, and he's questionable for Sunday's trip to Indianapolis. Running back Kareem Hunt has also missed practice time with a thigh injury, although he's tentatively expected to be a go against the Colts.
The Colts have quarterback issues of their own, and it's going to be backup Gardner Minshew the rest of the way this season. After getting multiple opinions on his injured shoulder, rookie Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery.
The Colts could also be without wideout Alec Pierce, who missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
Start of the Week
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: Hunt and Jerome Ford are splitting backfield duties against a Colts defense allowing the 10th-most PPR points per game to running backs. But Hunt appears to be in line for most of the passing-down and goal-line work.
Sit of the Week
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Pittman has been decent for fantasy managers this year and ranks just inside the top 30 fantasy wideouts for the season. But no team has allowed fewer fantasy points to wide receivers this season than the Browns—by a huge margin.
Sleeper
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]: The Cleveland passing game under P.J. Walker was erratic a week ago, but the Colts are a good matchup for tight ends. They are ninth in PPR fantasy points per game allowed to the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Jonathan Taylor has yet to really get going this season, in part because Zack Moss keeps running over tacklers and chewing up yardage. However, that may present one last opportunity to obtain Taylor at a reasonable cost before he (and his $14 million salary) inevitably takes over the Indy backfield.
Stat to Know
200.4. That's how many yards of offense the Browns are allowing per game in total. It's over 60 fewer yards than the next-closest team, and while they haven't exactly played a who's who of NFL offenses, they just shut down the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland is a terrible matchup for just about every offensive position in fantasy.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Key Injuries
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is nursing a sore shoulder, but he took part in Wednesday's walkthrough, and his status for Sunday's trip to New England isn't believed to be in jeopardy.
It appears the Patriots may get wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back this week as well. He sat out last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion, but he's back at practice and appears on track to clear the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is also nicked up, but despite spending most of the last few weeks on the injury report, he hasn't missed any games.
Whether any of that matters given the sorry state of the Patriots offense is another matter.
Start of the Week
Buffalo Bills Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200]: Six weeks into the season, the Bills lead all AFC defenses in fantasy points. The Patriots, on the other hand, lead the league in fantasy points allowed to team defenses. Add the two together, and you have a potential jackpot situation.
Sit of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Bills aren't a terrible matchup for running backs, but the Patriots are a disaster offensively. The odds of a negative game script here are approximately 319 percent.
Sleeper
Latavius Murray, RB, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: Murray is seeing more work in the Bills' backfield than may expected, and if this game turns into a rout, both he and James Cook could see a lot of action in the second half.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Panic-selling is almost never a good idea in fantasy football. But if you can get any kind of reasonable return from an RB-needy team for Stevenson at this point in the season, make the deal. The Patriots offense is just atrocious, and there's no reason to believe a sudden turnaround is on the horizon.
Stat to Know
12. That's the number of quarters the Patriots had gone without a touchdown before Ezekiel Elliott's rushing score last week against the Raiders. The Patriots are averaging all of 12 points per game for dead-last in the AFC. The team has become fantasy uranium—all but impossible to start with any level of confidence.
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Key Injuries
There's only one injury of note in this game, but it's a big one. While there was some early optimism that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could return from a neck injury in Week 7, he is still experiencing symptoms and is on the wrong side of questionable for the game.
If Jones can't go, Tyrod Taylor will draw his second start of the season.
Whoever is under under center could also be short a wide receiver Sunday after Wan'Dale Robinson missed Wednesday's practice session with a knee injury.
Start of the Week
Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: After a hot start to the season, Robinson has cooled way off of late. But a Giants defense giving up the eighth-most PPR points per game to running backs may be just what it takes to get the second-year RB back on track.
Sit of the Week
Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Dotson dropped a long pass and wasn't targeted again the rest of the game. He's gone from trendy breakout candidate to sizable bust in the span of six weeks.
Sleeper
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]: While Dotson has disappeared, Samuel has exceeded expectations. He has touchdowns in each of the last two games and a dozen or more PPR points in three straight.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Samuel can keep that hot streak rolling for another week, it could be a good time to float the 27-year-old onto the open market. He's a talented player, but the Commanders' passing game has been inconsistent and Samuel's value is at its apex.
Stat to Know
11.8. That's the number of points per game the Giants "offense" is averaging—dead last in the NFL. Frankly, given how poorly the Giants have played offensively and how the team looked last week with Taylor under center, there's little reason for New York to start Jones again until his neck is 100 percent healed.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key Injuries
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his hand during last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, but the injury is to his non-throwing hand and isn't believed to jeopardize his status for Week 7.
The Atlanta Falcons have no such issues—they head into this NFC South showdown without any offensive injuries of note.
Start of the Week
Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: The Atlanta passing game has shown signs of life, and London has benefitted from that. Over the last two weeks London has been targeted 21 times, catching 15 passes for 203 yards.
Sit of the Week
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: White has spent most of the season lurking around low-end RB2 territory. This week, against a Falcons team allowing the third-fewest PPR points per game to running backs, White should be lurking around the bench.
Sleeper
Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]: With six teams on a bye this week, some fantasy managers are searching for one week dart-throws to fill holes in lineups. Otton fits that ball against a Falcons defense allowing the seventh-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has had his two best games of the season the past two weeks, topping 14 PPR points in both contests. If Pitts can make it three in a row against the Buccaneers and there's a fantasy manager in your league who believes that Pitts is "back," try to deal him. The cold, hard truth is that my trust level in Arthur Smith's usage of Pitts is zero. Jonnu Smith still has more PPR points for the season, because of course he does.
Stat to Know
0—the number of rushing touchdowns that Bijan Robinson has amassed as a rookie. Robinson does have two receiving scores and ranks eighth in PPR points among running backs, but he has a tough fantasy matchup this week with a Buccaneers run defense that has allowed just 83.8 yards per game—seventh in the NFL.
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
Key Injuries
The Baltimore Ravens are relatively healthy heading into this contest. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, have issues in the backfield. David Montgomery (ribs) will miss out, and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) is questionable, but head coach Dan Campbell is "trending" toward the rookie being available against Baltimore.
Fellow running back Craig Reynolds could be another story after he popped up on the injury report with toe and hamstring issues.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was limited in practice Wednesday with a calf concern, but he played through it last week and is expected to do so again.
Start of the Week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: Provided Gibbs plays Sunday, roll him out against the Ravens. The electrifying rookie could be set for his biggest workload of the season in a big game for the Lions.
Sit of the Week
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: LaPorta is the NFC's highest-scoring fantasy tight end after six weeks, but he was quiet last week against Tampa and draws a poor fantasy matchup for the position this week with the Ravens.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: This is a game precariously short on viable "sleeper" options, but Baltimore's $15 million wideout has to do something to justify that salary at some point this season, right?
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
LaPorta has been something of a revelation this season, but he is a rookie. If he has another quiet game against the Ravens, some fantasy managers may start getting antsy. Such fantasy managers can sometimes be cajoled into selling slumping players for a reasonable cost. And if LaPorta's first five games are any indication, he'll rebound soon enough.
Stat to Know
1,618. The number of passing yards Lions quarterback Jared Goff has for fifth in the NFL. He is also tied for fourth in the league with 11 touchdown passes, fourth in completion percentage, third in passer rating and fifth in fantasy points among QBs. If there was any question whether he is the long-term answer in Detroit, he's answering it positively.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Key Injuries
The visiting Steelers look to be getting a pair of valuable offensive pieces back in Week 7. After a stint on injured reserve, wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been designated for a return, and tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is back on the practice field and expected to play against the Rams.
The news isn't so cheery in Los Angeles. After peeling off a career high in rushing yards last week, Kyren Williams is set to miss multiple games with a sprained ankle.
Start of the Week
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600]: Nacua had his slimmest stat line of the season last week against the Cardinals, but he should bounce back in a big way Sunday against a bad Steelers secondary allowing the fourth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Harris has been a major disappointment over his first five games in 2023, and there's little reason to think that will change against a Rams team giving up the eighth-fewest PPR points per game to RBs.
Sleeper
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: Like the Pittsburgh offense as a whole, Freiermuth has been mostly quiet this season. But the Rams have been a plus matchup for tight ends, surrendering the fourth-most PPR points per game to the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
I've been banging this drum for a while now, and last week's down game may have capped his asking price somewhat, but Nacua spent weeks as an ideal "sell high" candidate. If he and the Rams light up Pittsburgh's not-good secondary, the window may open again for a little while. If it does, take advantage of it this time.
Stat to Know
266. The number of receiving yards Cooper Kupp has tallied since his return from injured reserve two games ago. He's been targeted 21 times, caught 15 passes and found the end zone.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Key Injuries
There's not much news on the injury front here, but what there is is big. After missing Arizona's first six games as he rehabs the ACL tear that ended his 2022 season, quarterback Kyler Murray has been activated from the reserve/PUP list.
Start of the Week
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Despite Murray's absence, Brown has maintained fantasy value this season. He could be set for a big game against the Seahawks, which have given up the most PPR points per game to WRs this year.
Sit of the Week
Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: The Seahawks aren't especially stout against the run, but with James Conner sidelined, the Cardinals' ground game has become equal parts muddied and ineffective.
Sleeper
Joshua Dobbs, QB, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: It looks like Dobbs' time as the starter in Arizona is coming to an end. But if this is the last-go-round, at least it comes against a team that has been relatively kind to opposing fantasy quarterbacks.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Six weeks into the 2023 season, Seattle wideout Tyler Lockett ranks outside the top 30 fantasy receivers in terms of fantasy points per game. Still, he's a talented and productive wideout with an excellent track record playing opposite DK Metcalf. There is good reason to think better days are ahead for Lockett, so take a run at acquiring him at a discount.
Stat to Know
7.9. That's the number of yards per carry Kyren Williams gouged the Cardinals for last week on 20 totes. Arizona is 24th in the NFL in run defense this season, which bodes well for Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and maybe even backup Zach Charbonnet.
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Key Injuries
As the Packers come off their bye week, they should be getting one of their top offensive weapons back. After missing time with a hamstring injury, running back Aaron Jones has returned to the practice field.
Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that landed him on injured reserve. The 23-year-old recently returned to action, just long enough to reinjure his hamstring so badly that he may land back on the IR list.
Start of the Week
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: Jones' potential return to lead-back duties for the Packers couldn't have come at a better time. This week, they face a Denver defense that ranks last in the league against the run, surrendering over 170 yards per game on the ground.
Sit of the Week
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Sutton has been the most productive wide receiver in Denver this season, but he'll probably draw Jaire Alexander in coverage this week. The Packers are 24th in PPR points per game surrendered to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Have I mentioned that the Denver run defense is terrible on a level that staggers the imagination? Even if Jones gets a full workload, both he and Dillon could both have solid stat lines Sunday in the Mile High City.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
There isn't much in the way of trade targets in this game, but there might be one. Broncos running back Javonte Williams hasn't done much this season (RB39 after six weeks), but if you believe he could pick things up over the second half of the season as he gets healthier, he could be an interesting "buy low" candidate.
Stat to Know
95. That's the number of passing yards Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tallied last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. For the season, Denver is 20th in the NFL in passing offense, but seeing the offense implode last week brought back unpleasant flashbacks of last year's struggles.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Key Injuries
This AFC West showdown has the makings of a shootout and one of the highest-scoring contests of the week. Part of the reason for that is because neither team has any significant injuries on the offensive side of the ball.
Start of the Week
Isaiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Outside star tight end Travis Kelce, Pacheco may be Kansas City's most consistent offensive playmaker in 2023. The Chargers have surrendered the seventh-most PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: You can't sit Keenan Allen regardless of opponent, but the Chiefs have been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for wide receivers this season. That could mean a down game for the Chargers' No. 2 receiver.
Sleeper
Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: The wide receivers in Kansas City have been a muddied mess this season. But Rice has been the best of the lot, and the Chiefs host a Chargers pass defense that ranks dead last in the NFL.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This one should raise some eyebrows. If this game is a shootout, it might be wise to use it as an opportunity to deal Patrick Mahomes. He is tied for fifth in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks, but he isn't outpacing a number of guys drafted long after him by any real margin. If you have a viable second starter, take advantage of the name value and exchange Mahomes for an upgrade at other positions.
Stat to Know
1.3. That's the approximate difference in fantasy points per game between Mahomes and Jordan Love, who is no one's definition of a fantasy star this season. The Chiefs might well still be the NFL's best team, but the lack of talent at wide receiver has drained some of the explosiveness from the passing attack. Acquiring Mecole Hardman from the New York Jets for a bag of Funyuns isn't going to magically fix that.
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Key Injuries
As the Miami Dolphins prepare for perhaps their biggest test of the season, they will do so with a tailback back in the fold. It's not De'Von Achane, but Jeff Wilson Jr. was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and looks set to make his 2023 debut in Week 7.
The Philadelphia Eagles have some pass-catcher questions heading toward Sunday's showdown. Both tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are on the injury report, with the latter sitting out Wednesday's practice session.
Start of the Week
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500]: Waddle has been something of a disappointment this season and is 27th in PPR points per game among wideouts. This week's matchup with a surprisingly shaky Eagles secondary could be the perfect time for him to get things into gear.
Sit of the Week
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600]: Fantasy managers can't really sit the No. 2 back in fantasy football. But the Eagles are allowing less than 66 yards per game on the ground and the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season. You've been warned.
Sleeper
Durham Smythe, TE, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]: In a game choked with big-name fantasy talents, finding a "sleeper" ain't easy. So, we'll throw on a blindfold, toss a dart and speculate wildly that Smythe catches a short touchdown pass Sunday night.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Waddle isn't the only big-name receiver in this game who hasn't met expectations. Smith of the Eagles is 37th in PPR points per game among wide receivers. Both of those pass-catchers are too good and play on offenses that are too high-powered to stay that low the entire season. Consider floating an offer for one of those underperforming wideouts to a team that can't afford to wait for the slump to end.
Stat to Know
893.7. That's the number of total yards the league's top two offenses are averaging per game this season. The Dolphins may struggle to run the ball Sunday night, but both passing attacks are going up against secondaries that will be half a step this side of totally overmatched. Expect fireworks and fantasy points galore from a game in which the likes of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill should post some gaudy stat lines.
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
Key Injuries
The dominant injury storyline for Monday night's game is the status of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He has rib and oblique injuries that leave him questionable for Week 7, but head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't ruled him out. It's a similar story with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who left last week's loss to Cleveland with an elbow injury.
We likely won't know if either player is a go until later in the week, so be sure to check back here for injury updates.
On the Minnesota side, wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Outside of that, though, the Vikings' biggest issue may be Kirk Cousins' struggles on Mondays.
Start of the Week
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Aiyuk has already supplanted Samuel as the No. 1 wide receiver in San Francisco. With the latter either sidelined or limited Monday night, the former could be peppered with targets against a suspect Vikings secondary.
Sit of the Week
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: This is more a public service announcement than a recommendation. Mattison is averaging less than four yards per carry, the Vikings are 30th in rushing offense and the Niners are solid against the run.
Sleeper
Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Purdy was awful last week against the Cleveland Browns, but look for the second-year signal-caller to bounce back in a big way against a Vikings defense allowing the ninth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
For the season, George Kittle ranks eighth in PPR points among tight ends. But almost half of that fantasy production came in one huge game against Dallas. It's a repeat of last year, when his fantasy production was highly reliant on touchdowns. The next time he finds the end zone and has a big game, shop him. He's more name than numbers at this stage in his career.
Stat to Know
2-10. That's Cousins' record on Monday Night Football. Frankly, his stats on Mondays aren't that bad—about 240 passing yards per game, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But averaging less than 1.5 touchdowns per game isn't ideal for fantasy managers, especially against a 49ers defense whose anger level has to be at 11 after last week's debacle in Cleveland.
