B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 7

Key Injuries

The dominant injury storyline for Monday night's game is the status of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He has rib and oblique injuries that leave him questionable for Week 7, but head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't ruled him out. It's a similar story with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who left last week's loss to Cleveland with an elbow injury.

We likely won't know if either player is a go until later in the week, so be sure to check back here for injury updates.

On the Minnesota side, wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Outside of that, though, the Vikings' biggest issue may be Kirk Cousins' struggles on Mondays.

Start of the Week

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Aiyuk has already supplanted Samuel as the No. 1 wide receiver in San Francisco. With the latter either sidelined or limited Monday night, the former could be peppered with targets against a suspect Vikings secondary.

Sit of the Week

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: This is more a public service announcement than a recommendation. Mattison is averaging less than four yards per carry, the Vikings are 30th in rushing offense and the Niners are solid against the run.

Sleeper

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Purdy was awful last week against the Cleveland Browns, but look for the second-year signal-caller to bounce back in a big way against a Vikings defense allowing the ninth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

For the season, George Kittle ranks eighth in PPR points among tight ends. But almost half of that fantasy production came in one huge game against Dallas. It's a repeat of last year, when his fantasy production was highly reliant on touchdowns. The next time he finds the end zone and has a big game, shop him. He's more name than numbers at this stage in his career.

Stat to Know

2-10. That's Cousins' record on Monday Night Football. Frankly, his stats on Mondays aren't that bad—about 240 passing yards per game, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But averaging less than 1.5 touchdowns per game isn't ideal for fantasy managers, especially against a 49ers defense whose anger level has to be at 11 after last week's debacle in Cleveland.

