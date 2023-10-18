X

    Marlon Humphrey: Odell Beckham Jr., Jeffery Simmons Fought After Ravens vs. Titans

    Adam WellsOctober 18, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
    Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Odell Beckham Jr. and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got into a fight after Sunday's game between the AFC North rivals.

    Speaking on the Punch Line Podcast, Humphrey explained he heard someone yelling for a security guard because Beckham and Simmons were "like fighting" with each other on the field following the Ravens' 24-16 win in London.

    Punch Line Podcast @punchlinepod44

    OBJ and Jeffery Simmons had to be separated after the game 👀<br><br>Full episode: <a href="https://t.co/8lQtPAMP2B">https://t.co/8lQtPAMP2B</a> <a href="https://t.co/bYPvM2br0k">pic.twitter.com/bYPvM2br0k</a>

