Marlon Humphrey: Odell Beckham Jr., Jeffery Simmons Fought After Ravens vs. Titans

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Odell Beckham Jr. and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got into a fight after Sunday's game between the AFC North rivals.

Speaking on the Punch Line Podcast, Humphrey explained he heard someone yelling for a security guard because Beckham and Simmons were "like fighting" with each other on the field following the Ravens' 24-16 win in London.

