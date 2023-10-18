Marlon Humphrey: Odell Beckham Jr., Jeffery Simmons Fought After Ravens vs. Titans

Marlon Humphrey: Odell Beckham Jr., Jeffery Simmons Fought After Ravens vs. TitansOctober 18, 2023
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Odell Beckham Jr. and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got into a fight after Sunday's game between the AFC North rivals.
Speaking on the Punch Line Podcast, Humphrey explained he heard someone yelling for a security guard because Beckham and Simmons were "like fighting" with each other on the field following the Ravens' 24-16 win in London.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.