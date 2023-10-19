Power Ranking Knicks' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

Power Ranking Knicks' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular SeasonOctober 19, 2023
The 2022-23 NBA campaign was a season to remember for the New York Knicks, particularly on the heels of the season to forget that was their 2021-22 effort.
The goal for the upcoming 2023-24 season, then, is simply to maintain this forward momentum.
That feels doable, since New York's roster features so many players on their way up. The question, though, is just how far the Knicks can reasonably climb, and the five following games—subjectively ranked by perceived significance—will go a long way toward determining whether this club is ready to join the Association's elites.
5. Nov. 1 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
At a certain point, New York native Donovan Mitchell loomed as a potential savior of the Knicks, but they wouldn't meet the Utah Jazz's enormous asking price. So, the All-Star guard landed in Cleveland instead and wound up leading the Cavs not just to the playoffs, but into a first-round series with the Knicks.
New York handled that series with ease, winning by a 4-1 count. Still, given the clubs' respective positions in the Eastern Conference hierarchy, that may have been the first of many playoff meetings as each jostles to jump into the top tier.
They'll meet three times this season, but this feels like the one the Knicks really need to have. It's the only one of three that will be held at Madison Square Garden, and it happens to fall one night after these teams will tussle in Cleveland.
4. Dec. 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
If the Knicks want everyone to buy their championship chances, this game has the best chance of making that argument.
For one, it's against a fully loaded Bucks team now featuring Damian Lillard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. If New York wants to pave a path out of the Eastern Conference, it will likely have to find its way past Milwaukee at some point.
Secondly, this will be a 12 p.m. ET tip on Christmas. It could easily be the most watched game of the Knicks' entire season. Nothing would help raise their perception more than downing this on-paper Goliath in front of a global audience.
3. Apr. 2 at Miami Heat
The Knicks and Heat have a rivalry that dates back decades, but that's only a small subplot in this compelling-as-heck contest.
Why this game really matters are its implications on what could be a ferocious race in the Eastern Conference standings. Assuming the Bucks and Celtics snag the conference's top two seeds, the Heat and Knicks figure to be among the clubs scrapping for No. 3.
Because the East's second tier appears so crowded, this race could come down to a photo finish. That's why this game—their final of three meetings—may hold significant stakes. It kicks off a challenging April slate for New York, which also includes trips to Milwaukee and Boston. It also gives the Knicks a chance to exact some revenge on—and perhaps gain a tie-breaker edge over—the Heat after Miami knocked New York out of last season's conference semifinals.
2. Oct. 25 vs. Boston Celtics
It may seem strange to spotlight the season's first game as its second-most important, but hear us out.
For the Knicks to truly crack the contending ranks this season, they'll need to exceed external expectations—and perhaps play a bit above their heads. They don't have as much high-end talent as a team like the Celtics (who now have Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), but they do have a ton of above-average to really good players. That can make that depth matter, especially if coach Tom Thibodeau can squeeze more out of this defense.
New York isn't getting mentioned much (if at all) in current championship conversations, but that could change with a strong showing in this nationally televised game against an on-paper heavyweight. The Knicks may get 81 more opportunities for wins after this, but they won't get another chance to set a tone for this entire season.
1. Feb. 22 at Philadelphia 76ers
Despite not knowing how the James Harden situation will play out, one can assume the 76ers will be a big factor in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They have the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid, an ascending star in Tyrese Maxey and a talented team around them. They may not be the best team in the East, but as long as Embiid stays healthy, they could look like the best team on any given night.
The quality of competition alone makes this game a worth tracking, but it's the most important contest on the slate for different reasons.
For starters, this will be New York's first game after the All-Star break, so the Knicks (and the Sixers) will be looking to build momentum to carry them through the stretch run. Plus, handling Embiid and Co. wouldn't help only morale but also potential tie-breaking scenarios with this Atlantic Division rival. This will be one of those nights in which the Knicks can potentially turn a strong season into a special one.