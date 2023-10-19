Power Ranking Knicks' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

For the Knicks to truly crack the contending ranks this season, they'll need to exceed external expectations—and perhaps play a bit above their heads. They don't have as much high-end talent as a team like the Celtics (who now have Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), but they do have a ton of above-average to really good players. That can make that depth matter, especially if coach Tom Thibodeau can squeeze more out of this defense.

